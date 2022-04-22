Good Flippin’ Burgers Raises 1 Million USD

Business Wire IndiaGood Flippin’ Burgers – Mumbai’s most loved Burger brand announced a fresh round of funding today that amounts to 1 Million USD, in its quest to become India’s most loved burger brand. The new round of seed funding is led by Nikhil Bharadwaj, Director, Kerala Blasters Football Club; Karan Bhagat, Founder, MD & CEO, IIFL Wealth & Asset Management; Yatin Shah, Co-Founder and Joint CEO, Wealth Management business at IIFL Wealth & Asset Management. Manish Hathiramani, Index Trader Deen Dayal Investments along with Respected names from the Mumbai entertainment industry also participated in this round. These included Kiran Desai (General Council, Netflix India), Vikram Malhotra, Mamta Anand and Vedant Bali.



The fresh round of funding brings the tally up to 1.1 million USD raised via CCD (Compulsory Convertible Debenture) along with adding respected names from the investment community and credibility for the brand. Started by Viren DSilva, Sijo Mathew and Sid Marchant the brand is a dream come true for all three who left their corporate jobs to flip a great burger.



Commenting on the fundraise, Sid Marchant, Co-Founder, Flippin’ Burgers said, “It has been quite a ride. We started with the simple aim of creating a brand that serves great burgers that are priced right. As we grew our patrons one delicious burger at a time, we attracted investors who loved our food and wanted to be a part of our growth journey.



With the additional funds we will look at expanding in multiple formats – cloud, hybrid, dine in, malls & airports across multiple cities along with strengthening our supply chain. We are grateful for the trust our existing and new investors have shown in us and we intend to keep earning it every day by replicating the fantastic product & experience we are all proud of.”



Rohan Bopanna, India’s leading tennis player and an early investor in the company also added, “Being fortunate to travel the world with Tennis I’ve tasted burgers around the world, and I can safely say that Good Flippin’ Burgers are among the best in the world. I was very impressed with the dedication that the founding team has exhibited towards their craft. As one of the early investors, I am happy to continue this journey with them as they march onwards towards other cities and into Bangalore soon!”



The Good Flippin’ Burgers team currently has 7 outlets in Mumbai and a Central Kitchen with a head count of 100 and growing. Their menu includes 12 burgers, 13 sides and 3 shakes for vegetarians, non – vegetarians and vegans. Their dine in outlets serve an entire coffee & shake menu as well. Starting with the city of Mumbai, they intend to establish footprints across Delhi (NCR), Pune & Bengaluru in 2022.

