Panasonic Life Solutions India Inaugurates the Electrical Construction Material Segment’s First of Its Kind Manufacturing Unit in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh

Business Wire India

The Industry 4.0 standard manufacturing unit is built to support the growing infrastructure needs of the country.

The factory aims to produce more than 200 mil pieces of switches per year in the next 5 years.

​

​Panasonic Life Solutions India, a wholly owned subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation, today announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The facility aims to strengthen the company’s presence in the Southern Region and develop market synergies by providing swift material deliveries and customer delight. The ‘highly automated’ unit is spread over 133,584 sq. mt. and currently covers a floor area of 37,025 sq. mt. This will be the company’s first electrical equipment manufacturing base in Southern India and seventh in India followed by facilities in the North and West regions.



The company will be making a total investment of INR 600Cr in two phases, the first phase of INR 300Cr has been made. Through this facility, the aim is to support the infrastructure development, create employment opportunities, and industrial development in Andhra Pradesh. It will contribute to the company’s larger goal of increasing capacity expansion in India and carbon neutrality by 2030 to deliver on the promise of a carbon-neutral future.



This facility is fully operational and will primarily focus on manufacturing Wiring Devices products covering Roma, Penta Modular, and Roma Urban. Additionally, the company further intends to add other products from the Wiring Devices and include Switchgear, Wires, and Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) products over a period. Currently, the production capacity in the first year is 80 million units, and it is expected to increase by 15% year by year as sales further expand.



Besides, the new facility will benefit the local communities as it is expected to create direct and indirect employment opportunities by developing a local supplier network only for Wiring Devices products by FY2025. Further, aligned with the vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the company looks to support an all-inclusive growth and contribution to the development of the country.



Addressing the occasion, Mr. Kawamoto, Business Unit Head – Power Component Business, Panasonic Corporation, Japan. added that, “India is on a growth trajectory and this growth will need tremendous support from the ECM industry for people to “Live their Best”. We see this as a tremendous opportunity for making human life simpler, safer, and comfortable, by enhancing the consumer experience through our technologically advanced products, with Japanese standards, which will now be manufactured at this facility in India.”



Mr. Kazuki Yao, Managing Director, Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. said, “As a global leader in electrical construction materials, providing the most comprehensive electrical portfolio across the entire value chain, India being one of the fastest-growing economies in the world is an important market for PLSIND. Through the inauguration of our facility in Sri city, it will help us significantly scale up our productions in India, while contributing to the overall development of the region. We plan to invest in building consumer connections, enhancing the industrial connect, and improving its visibility on the production front. We see Andhra Pradesh as a strategic market that has witnessed an exemplar shift in its industrial culture and believe it’s an accurate time to delve into this region.”



Mr. Rajesh Nandwani, Director and Business Unit Head of Wiring Devices, Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Today, we are delighted to announce the inauguration of our manufacturing facility in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. The facility has been set up to manufacture and produce products from the Wiring Devices category. The new factory production system includes a state-of-the-art assembly line that will manifest Industry 4.0 technologies to support industrial transformation and business excellence, for enhanced safety and productivity. At PLSIND, we look forward towards building more resilient and sustainable partnerships by offering the best technologies and building world-class manufacturing facilities in India while supporting the Government’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ mission.”

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...