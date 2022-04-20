Press Release India

NUCB International College: A World-class International Boarding High School to Open in Japan

Kurimoto Educational Institute (KEI, Chairman: Dr. Hiroyuki Kurimoto), the parent organisation of the Nagoya University of Commerce (NUCB) received the official approval for the establishment of its boarding high school, NUCB International College (NIC).

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220413006084/en/

 

NIC Campus Overview (Photo: Business Wire)

World-Class Full Boarding High School in Japan

 

The plan to open the school in September 2022 is progressing as scheduled and NIC is now officially accepting applications from students around the world.

 

The co-educational institution is designed to provide a world-class education with excellent facilities and a rich natural environment, on its 200-acre campus, in Nisshin city, Japan.

 

School Outline

 

School Name: NUCB International College
Capacity: 225 students, Co-educational, Full boarding
Programme: Japanese Senior High School & International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP)*
Year level range: 10-12. Student transfers accepted until Year 11.
Language of instruction: English
Location: 4-4 Sagamine, Komenoki, Nisshin, Aichi, Japan
Opening date: September 2022

 

*NUCB International College is a candidate school for the Diploma Programme. It is pursuing authorisation as an IB World School. Candidate status gives no guarantee that authorisation will be granted.

 

Educational excellence

 

NIC stands at the brink of an educational shift, being the only International Boarding High School in Japan implementing innovative early leadership education through the Harvard-style Case Method. Small classes enable personalised supervision by multinational faculty members with master’s or doctoral degrees and faculty from affiliated business schools.

 

Boarding Education

 

With reference to international boarding school standards, boarding life is supported daily by House Supervisors and House Mentors. Through communal living in an international environment, participants learn the discipline and courtesy required of leaders in the context of diversity. NIC also offers a Summer School and the Bridging Programme (preparation for September enrolment). Plans are also underway for homestays, international exchange programmes, and cultural enrichment trips in Japan.

 

About Kurimoto Educational Institute

 

Parent organisation of NUCB Undergraduate School, NUCB Business School, and Nagoya International Junior and Senior High Schools, KEI promotes the high-quality internationalisation of education by acquiring international accreditations (AACSB, EQUIS, AMBA, and IBDP) for the schools it establishes, since 1935.

 

