Protean InfoSec, a Protean e-Gov Subsidiary, Formerly NSDL e-Gov and TAC Security Enter Into Alliance to Offer Next-Gen Vulnerability Management With Cyber Score to Businesses in India

Business Wire India

TAC Security and Protean InfoSec Services Limited (Subsidiary of Protean eGov Technologies Limited – Formerly NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Limited)are pleased to announce their partnership to offer Full-Cycle Vulnerability Management Detection and Response solutions to the industry. The partnership will bring together the Global class CyberSecurity Innovations of TAC Security and the expertise of ProteanInfoSec, making the vastly adopted digital technology and transformation solutions secure and build confidence in the users.



The partnership will empower organizations to protect their applications, Infrastructure, end points and cloud while ensuring robust security practices and meeting compliance challenges. Customers will get a holistic view of their end-to-end cybersecurity Vulnerability Identification and Management process from a single platform namely “Enterprise Security in One Framework (ESOF)”.



Enterprise Security in One Framework (ESOF) suite of solutions, will integrate ESOF VMDR which offers the Full-Cycle Vulnerability Management solution through Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response onto a single platform. In addition, ESOF’s unique features offer an AI-powered Cyber Risk Score that provides a single score for the enterprise and drill-down up to Business Unit level to extend the visibility at that granularity. This is a transformational enablement for IT & Security teams in managing vulnerability and efficiently communicate, prioritize and take action to enhance their security posture. ESOF is also capable of ingesting data from multiple sources and help visualize the big picture of an organization’s digital exposure risks.



“This partnership has accelerated our mission of empowering all the organizations with the state of the art Full-cycle Vulnerability Management ability like ESOF VMDR on a single platform.” said, Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO, TAC Security. “By partnering with Protean InfoSec (subsidiary of Protean eGov), we not only are helping them ensure the highest level of security but also an unwavering faith in their cybersecurity process.”

“The relationship between TAC Security and Protean goes a long way as service provider and customer. The quality and knowledge have led us to strengthen this relationship and mature it to a strategic partnership, which we believe will benefit the industry by means of best in class and quality Vulnerability management solution.”



With this partnership, the efforts of pushing cybersecurity into a more accomplished process of managing vulnerabilities continue to reach new heights.

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...