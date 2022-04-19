MYPINPAD and SmartPesa Merge to Become the Global Leader in Mobile Payments Acceptance

Business Wire India

MYPINPAD, a global leader in mobile-based payments acceptance and digital authentication solutions, and SmartPesa, a leading provider of payments and agency banking solutions, have agreed to merge. The combined entity will operate under the MYPINPAD brand.

Customers will benefit from greater scale, a wider product offering and the certainty of continued support as the industry moves towards the PCI Security Standards Council’s forthcoming Mobile Payments on COTS (MPoC) Standard. The deal positions MYPINPAD as the leading global provider in the rapidly expanding mobile payments acceptance market. The combined entity expects to double its existing footprint in APAC, LATAM and EMEA and target North America in 2022 and beyond.

Richard Forlee, CEO of MYPINPAD said: “We’re thrilled that we can come together with SmartPesa at this time. Their experienced team and strong product capabilities will complement MYPINPAD’s existing suite of PCI certified payments solutions. The combination of our two businesses will accelerate growth, provide economies of scale and better position us to serve our global customer base.”

Barry Levett, Founder and Executive Chairman of SmartPesa said: “We are extremely excited about the future that this merger brings our companies. MYPINPAD is the leading solutions provider of mobile-based payments acceptance solutions backed by a skilled team of experts. Together we can develop innovative new mobile payments solutions for customers and merchants at scale.”

About MYPINPAD:

MYPINPAD is a global leader in secure payments acceptance and personal authentication solutions using smartphones and tablets. Our proprietary and globally patented technology secures and protects the input of sensitive information on touchscreens creating a trusted environment. MYPINPAD’s innovative solutions removes the need for specialised hardware thereby reducing cost and complexity, promotes rapid adoption and leverages the connected capabilities of smart devices.

About SmartPesa:

SmartPesa develops payments and agency banking solutions for merchants and banks across the globe, taking care of the tech so they don’t have to. Using an intuitive mobile app and/or card terminal, merchants enjoy a simple unified one-stop tool for accepting smart multi-channel payments online and offline, instant access to transaction histories and automated reconciliations. SmartPesa’s last-mile agency banking solution drives financial inclusion by extending the banking network into rural areas quickly and painlessly. SmartPesa is a Mastercard Start Path alumni company.

