Tessolve Strengthens Its Leadership Team With the Appointment of Huzefa Cutlerywala as SVP of Sales and Marketing and Madhav Rao as SVP VLSI Design

Business Wire IndiaTessolve, a Hero Electronix venture and an end-to-end engineering solution partner for semiconductor and system companies, is pleased to announce the appointment of two industry veterans, Huzefa Cutlerywala as Senior VP of Worldwide Sales and Marketing, and Madhav Rao as Senior VP VLSI Design.

Huzefa will be responsible for driving Tessolve’s business, as it transforms its engineering services into solutions that address the challenges facing the semiconductor industry. His responsibilities will include Sales & Marketing leadership; accelerating Tessolve’s growth by targeting specific verticals and technologies like Automotive, Industrial, Datacenter, etc., developing full turnkey silicon and system solutions from design to production, and contributing to the company’s business strategies across all its business units – VLSI, Test, Embedded Solutions and PCB.

Huzefa is a well-known industry leader with almost 30 years of experience in ASIC design and manufacturing, having played various roles in engineering, sales, marketing, and business development. Before joining Tessolve, Huzefa was at Open-Silicon, and prior to that, he worked in the US at Intel, ran engineering at a start-up, and led teams at Philips and VLSI Technology building ASICs through the 90s.



“Tessolve offers a unique opportunity for me to assimilate all its different engineering talents and scale to provide end-to-end IC and system design for a variety of applications and markets. I look forward to working closely with a team that has welcomed me like family,” said Huzefa Cutlerywala, SVP of Sales and Marketing.



Madhav will head the VLSI Design business at Tessolve. As part of his new role, he will be responsible for engineering delivery, business development, operations, and customer satisfaction for the VLSI Design Business Unit.



Madhav is a 25+ year industry veteran with exceptional technical, management, and business acumen. In his prior role at HCL Technologies, Madhav was responsible for all silicon delivery for the company. Before HCL, Madhav had held senior management positions at Sankalp Semiconductor and Wipro Technologies. He has extensive experience in semiconductor client account management, business development, executing end-to-end ASIC/SoC programs, building VLSI competency, and managing semiconductor customers worldwide.



“Tessolve today is the largest stand-alone semiconductor design services organization globally. I am happy and excited to be a part of this team to play a role in scaling Tessolve’s VLSI design services. I look forward to achieving its vision of being the global leader in providing “specs to production” turnkey ASIC design solutions,” said Madhav Rao, SVP of VLSI Design.



“I welcome Huzefa and Madhav to the Tessolve leadership team. Both are very capable and well-respected leaders in the industry. Tessolve has made rapid strides in the last 18+ years to become the leading Silicon Productization company in the world. With end-to-end Chip Design, Test, Product Engineering, and Embedded System design capabilities under one roof, we are uniquely positioned to be a value-add partner to our customers. Huzefa and Madhav’s addition to the Tessolve team will further strengthen our team as we continue to be a dominant player in the Semiconductor Engineering solutions space,” said Srini Chinamilli, Co-Founder & CEO.

