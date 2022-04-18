4ever Bold: The New ‘Silver Shadow Edition’ of the BMW X4 Launched

Business Wire India

The new ‘Silver Shadow Edition’ of the BMW X4 has been launched in India today. BMW has accentuated the Sports Activity Coupe (SAC) through a distinctive exterior with high-gloss chrome design elements. The BMW X4 ‘Black Shadow Edition’ saw an overwhelming response and this new ‘Silver Shadow Edition’ of the BMW X4 becomes even bolder with its stunning presence. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the new exclusive edition can be booked through shop.bmw.in from today onwards.



The BMW X4 ‘Silver Shadow Edition’ BMW mesh kidney grille has a distinctive frame and Grill nuggets in high gloss chrome finish. The bumper is done up in shadow metallic color with new anvil-shaped inlays in high gloss chrome and vertically arranged reflectors. The enormous width of the car is emphasized through two-part wrap-around LED rear taillights, a large automatic tailgate and wide free-form tailpipe in chrome finish. The exclusive edition is available in all-new Carbon Black, Phytonic Blue and Alpine White paintworks. They are paired with Leather Vernasca upholstery in ‘Mocha’ with decor stitching. M interior trim Aluminum Rhombicle dark with highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome is standard.



The BMW X4 ‘Silver Shadow Edition’ has been launched in a diesel and petrol variant at the following ex-showroom prices –



BMW X4 xDrive30i : INR 71,90,000

BMW X4 xDrive30d : INR 73,90,000



*Price prevailing at the time of invoicing will be applicable. Ex-showroom prices inclusive of GST (incl. compensation cess) as applicable but excludes Road Tax, Tax Collected at Source (TCS), GST on Tax collected at source, RTO statutory taxes/fees, other local tax cess levies and insurance. Price and options are subject to change without prior notice. For further information, please contact your local authorised BMW Dealer.



Service Inclusive and Service Inclusive Plus are optionally available for all BMW cars. These service packages cover Condition Based Service (CBS) and maintenance work. They begin from 3 years / 40,000 kilometres and can be extended up to 10 years / 2,00,000 kilometres, starting at an attractive pricing of INR 1.52 per kilometre. The BMW X4 also comes with optional BMW Repair Inclusive that extends warranty benefits from third year of operation to maximum sixth year, after the completion of the standard two-year warranty period. Together, these packages provide complete peace of mind and freedom to enjoy unlimited driving pleasure.



BMW India Financial Services offers an attractive BMW 360˚ financial plan with ‘drive away monthly price’ of INR 89,999/-, assured buyback and flexible end of term options. Customized financial solutions can be further designed as per individual requirements.



