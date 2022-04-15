Merck Foundation Marks World Art Day by Raising Awareness About Social and Health Issues Through Their Best Film, Song and Fashion Awards 2022

Business Wire India

Merck Foundation is launching a TV show “Our Africa by Merck Foundation” to feature the first ‘Fashion and Art community with Purpose’ in Africa, established by them to break the silence about social and health issues.

Merck Foundation emphasizes the importance of Art community as a critical partner to raise awareness about sensitive health and social issues this World Art Day 2022

Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany marks World Art Day 2022 through their African Community of Art and Fashion with Purpose. This pan African community has been established by Merck Foundation to raise awareness on sensitive health and social issues in Africa and beyond through the new TV program “Our Africa with Merck Foundation” to be broadcasted on National TV channels of Kenya – KTN and Uganda – NTV, and Ghana – GHOne TV.

The UNESCO celebrates World Art Day to help reinforce the links between artistic creations and society, encourage greater awareness of the diversity of artistic expressions and highlight the contribution of artists to sustainable development.

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and One of 100 Most Influential Africans 2019, 2020 & 2021 said, “I am so happy to be celebrating the ‘World Art Day 2022’. We at Merck Foundation strongly believe that Media, Art, and Fashion play a very critical role in shaping the future development of our communities. Fashion and Art have a purpose beyond entertainment and looking good. We have also established our African Community of “Art and Fashion with Purpose” with the aim to raise awareness about a wide range of social and health issues such as Ending Child marriage, Ending FGM, Stopping GBV, Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education and Women Empowerment and raise awareness about diabetes and hypertension and more.”

“Art in Africa has a rich cultural legacy and history, we at Merck Foundation want to encourage the youth in the continent to make use of various forms of Art to create an impact and awareness on critical and sensitive social and health issues. With this thought, I will soon launch a TV show in Africa – ‘Our Africa by Merck Foundation’. This TV show is set to be the voice of the voiceless and break the silence about many social & health issues in our beloved Africa. Our aim with this TV show is to create a culture shift in the communities. The show is hosted by myself and Brian Mulondo from Uganda and will feature Fashion Designers and Music Artists from across Africa who contributed to spread positive awareness messages through their work,” added Senator, Dr. Rasha.

Merck Foundation together with their partners, the African First Ladies, have launched many Children’s storybooks that they created to address key social issues such as ending child marriage, stopping GBV, supporting girl education, and breaking the Infertility stigma.

“We have collaborated with cartoon artists from various African countries to come up with these children’s storybooks for our young readers,” explained Dr. Rasha.

Merck Foundation has also launched over 25 songs on breaking infertility stigma, supporting girls’ education, and women empowerment, in English, French and Portuguese language.

Senator, Dr. Rasha emphasized, “Music is a great medium to take the important and sensitive messages to the community. I have Produced and directed songs with local artists to address the cultural perception of infertility and how to change it. More than 25 songs have been created in English, French, and local languages in countries such as Sierra Leone, Kenya, Zambia, Ghana, Burundi, Rwanda, Gambia, Malawi, Liberia, Mozambique, Uganda. We are proud that we have special three songs created, composed, and sung by The President of Liberia, H.E. Mr. GEORGE WEAH and the daughter of President and First Lady of Burundi and even the former First Lady of Burundi. for More Than a Mother campaign to break the stigma around infertility and infertile women in particular.”

To listen to the Merck Foundation songs and read the Merck Foundation storybooks, please visit: https://merck-foundation.com/our-programs/Merck-Foundation-More-Than-a-Mother/Local-Songs-and-Children-Stories

Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies has also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

Details of the Awards:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022: Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th July 2022. Click here to view more details.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022:

All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th July 2022. Click here to view more details.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022:

All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th July 2022. Click here to view more details.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards “More Than a Mother” 2022:

All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th July 2022. Click here to view more details.



5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2022 “Diabetes & Hypertension”:

Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2022. Click here to view more details.

6. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2022 “Diabetes & Hypertension”:

All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2022. Click here to view more details.

7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2022 “Diabetes & Hypertension”:

All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2022. Click here to view more details.

8. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2022 “Diabetes & Hypertension”:

All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2022. Click here to view more details.



Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to:

[email protected]

