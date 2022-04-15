Bridging the Gap Between You and Art, You.Art

Business Wire India

“Art is for everyone”, says the tagline of India’s newly launched art venture aptly named You.Art which is launched today, 15th April 2022, the World Art Day.Founded by design entrepreneur Geeta Nallani and co-founded by Sudha Gattu, a banking professional- this art portal promises to be unlike any other. “We will be curating 100 new artworks, every 100 days!” says Geeta with a broad smile.As an interior designer, Geeta knows that art has an immense power to transform spaces and even the people within that space. For the last 4-5 years, she has been on a journey of discovery, connecting with various artists, sculptors, creators, galleries and art lovers. “We believe that many contemporary Indian artists are yet to be introduced to the country and recognised for their work,” adds Sudha her financial acumen shining through.You.Art, an online art gallery promises to democratize and valuate art in a transparent manner. You.Art has on board 22 of India’s carefully selected contemporary artists and 100+ breath-taking artworks, across various styles and media like acrylic paintings, oil paintings and mixed media works for their maiden curation-‘YOU.BEGINNINGS’.

In a refreshing take, the newest art platform has created short videos to introduce and get up close and personal with the artists, their visions and their stories. Art is as much about its creator too. “We are bringing curated art to you, packaging it and delivering it to your doorstep. It doesn’t get any easier than this for an art lover or even someone looking to discover art!” Geeta also says that she is confident that India and Indians across the world will love the user experience of buying art at their fingertips with You.Art.

The website features a virtual gallery experience, which allows the visitor to view their favourite artworks in installation mode. The entire backend process – certifying the originality of the art work by the artist, its valuation, ease of payment and delivery at the buyer’s premise have all been meticulously streamlined, confirms Sudha.



Emphasising the significance of Authenticity & Provenance, Geeta affirms that You.Art is one of the first Indian galleries to be associated with Tagsmart, an internationally reputed digital records organisation.



With love for the Art and for the Creativity of Artists, You.Art is here and sure to click.