Bentley Systems Issues Call for Nominations for the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced its call for nominations for the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure. This juried awards program celebrates the most exemplary projects that represent going digital advancements in infrastructure. The deadline for nominations is May 23, 2022.

Participate in the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure to gain global recognition for digital advancements in infrastructure. Image courtesy of Bentley Systems

The Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure categories include:



Bridges and Tunnels

Construction

Enterprise Engineering

Facilities, Campuses, and Cities

Geoprofessional

Grid

Process and Power Generation

Rail and Transit

Roads and Highways

Structural Engineering

Surveying and Monitoring

Water and Wastewater

The categories for the 2022 Going Digital Awardsin Infrastructure encompass all forms of infrastructure projects and stages—from design, to construction, to operations. Since 2004, the Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure program has recognized more than 4,400 of the world’s most outstanding infrastructure projects. Open to all Bentley software users, it is a unique program that is global in scope, with entries typically representing more than 40 countries.

These projects recognize innovative advancements and measurable impacts in infrastructure and sustainability. Projects may be recognized for their economic impact and innovative use of Bentley software, including the Bentley iTwin platform and infrastructure digital twins, 4D modeling, Infrastructure Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence. Projects may also be recognized for advancements that empower sustainable development goals in terms of climate action, energy transition and efficiency, circularity of land and water resources, and healthy communities.

Users are invited to nominate their projects for the Going DigitalAwards in Infrastructure program, no matter which phase their project is in—planning/conception, design, construction, or operations. The Going Digital Awards finalists in each category will be recognized at an awards celebration in London in Q4 2022. This exclusive gathering provides an opportunity for awards finalists to present their going digital advancements to an audience of press, analysts, and infrastructure executives.

In addition to the juried awards, Bentley’s Founders will honor projects that transcend the narrower focus of the individual category awards, either through uniquely innovative use of Bentley software or by empowering sustainable development goals.

Every project nominated for an award receives recognition across the global infrastructure community. Through the Going DigitalAwards in Infrastructure program participants:



Get their infrastructure projects profiled in Bentley’s Infrastructure Yearbook, which is distributed in print and digital formats to media, government, and industry influencers around the world.

Enhance their competitive edge by demonstrating to existing and potential clients the value the participants add to projects through their digital innovations.

Receive coverage from global media and support from the Bentley team in marketing and promoting their respective projects to the media.

For additional information about the 2022 Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure program, or to nominate a project, visit the Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure website.

Watch this video to discover why you should nominate your project for Going Digital Awards in Infrastructure.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems (Nasdaq: BSY) is the infrastructure engineering software company. We provide innovative software to advance the world’s infrastructure – sustaining both the global economy and environment. Our industry-leading software solutions are used by professionals, and organizations of every size, for the design, construction, and operations of roads and bridges, rail and transit, water and wastewater, public works and utilities, buildings and campuses, mining, and industrial facilities. Our offerings include MicroStation-based applications for modeling and simulation, ProjectWise for project delivery, AssetWise for asset and network performance, Seequent’s leading geoprofessional software portfolio, and the iTwin platform for infrastructure digital twins. Bentley Systems employs more than 4,500 colleagues and generates annual revenues of approximately $1 billion in 186 countries.

www.bentley.com

© 2022 Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, iTwin, MicroStation, ProjectWise, and Seequent are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly owned subsidiaries. All other brands and product names are trademarks of their respective owners.

