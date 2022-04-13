This IPL Season, Digitally Own Your Favorite Players and Earn Extra Rewards on TradeStars

Business Wire India

From its foremost season in 2008, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been one of cricket fans’ most anticipated T-20 series. With the IPL 15th season here, fans are constantly taking it to social media platforms to show their support for their favorite players and their excitement. Not only fans but players, too, have shown their anticipation and excitement for IPL 2022 on different platforms, including Virat Kohli, Pat Cummins, Shreyas Iyer, and more.

But why is IPL 2022 constantly in the limelight?

It is Bigger & Better Than Ever!

Every year IPL offers its perfect stage, where ‘Talent meets Opportunity, for rising cricket stars. IPL 2022 is also introducing some rising performers making headlines lately. This includes Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik, Yashwavi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, and others.

As for the IPL 14 with 8 teams and 60 games, IPL 15 is now a league of 10 teams, 70 games, and 4 playoff matches. The inclusion of two new teams —Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants— completes the 10 teams of IPL 2022, and fans can not wait for the series to begin. Over that, IPL is returning to India, like the previous seasons organized overseas.

But did you know that by choosing TradeStars, a decentralized fantasy sports platform, one can make the most of this IPL season? If not, let us introduce everyone, to the fantastic opportunities coming from TradeStars!

Celebrate IPL 2022 with TradeStars!

Besides Metaverse and NFTs, fantasy sports gaming has received massive attention worldwide in 2022. As a result, several fantasy sports platforms have emerged in the race to become fans’ best choice, among which TradeStars is shining the brightest significantly for bringing enormous opportunities for sports fans. TradeStars is all set to charm fans with the fantasy stocks of several cricket gems, many of which are participating in IPL 2022.

On TradeStars, users can access the fantasy stocks of various world-class athletes/cricketers— Virat Kohli, Matthew Wade, Naseem Shah, David Willey, Liam Dawson, and more. The fantasy stocks of each unlocked player are accessible by anyone. The price of unlocked players’ fantasy stocks fluctuates on the app as per their performance on the field and community demand for the athlete’s fantasy stocks.

Tradestars lets anyone cash in on the sports knowledge, as no other platform ever did. For instance, one can hold the fantasy stocks of Virat Kohli on the TradeStars app. As the demand for his fantasy stocks surges up following his outstanding performance on the field, the price of his fantasy stocks will go up on the app, earning great points. Moreover, the platform also ensures a seamless user experience with multiple unparalleled unique features that are the cherry on the cake. Scroll down to learn more about TradeStars’ features.

TradeStars: Fans’ Top P2E Blockchain Gaming Choices for a Reason!

Furthermore, TradeStars allows users to buy F-NFTs (Fractionable NFTs). Users can buy the smallest fractions of a player’s tokenized fantasy stocks and liquidate Smart Tokens. The platform also allows F-NFT Swaps, putting more power in the hands of users.

All these features and TradeStars’ efforts to make fantasy sports seamless for all have garnered massive platform recognition from different renowned business portals. Moreover, the total number of staked $TSX (TradeStars Native Token), to date, has reached almost 7 Million on the TradeStars app with the support of 140,000+ community members, the biggest contributor to all TradeStars’ successes.

So why not use TradeStars to make the most of IPL 2022?

Users can lead to Tradestars.app, sign up, and get started. There are multiple ways to get started with TradeStars, one of which is Fiat Deposits. The platform has recently released a tutorial on INR Deposits through UPI. Check out and get started with TradeStars https://t.me/TradeStarsCommunity/750.

Bottom Line

Since blockchain and web3 remain novel concepts for many, TradeStars is making an extra effort for a smooth transition for sports fans worldwide. The platform also plans to release another much-anticipated feature, DFS, soon to be released.

Daily Fantasy Sports or DFS, refers to the online sports and contests conducted regularly like hourly, daily, weekly, etc. Participants can freely make a virtual team in any DFS games from a pool of real-world athletes. If the team performs well on the field, participants earn points that they can convert into real-world money. The official launch of DFS on TradeStars is yet to be announced.



So, keep an eye out and experience the best with TradeStars.