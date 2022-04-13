Taking Teaching a Notch Higher: Extramarks Launches an All-Exclusive Teaching App

Business Wire India

The all-new Live Teaching App allows premium access to lakhs of questions in the Extramarks repository

The platform is also launching a Star Program to increase engagement with school teachers and independent educators

The App also aims to tap the home tutor segment in India by offering free access to The Teaching App indefinitely



’– an advanced teaching platform that extends the benefits of a live classroom teaching experience to school teachers, private teachers, and coaching staff across the country.



Centred on taking teaching a notch higher, Extramarks – The Teaching App is a 360-degree solution to all the teaching needs. With state-of-the-art teaching technologies at its core, Extramarks Teaching App equips school teachers as well as home tutors with cutting-edge tools to create, manage, and track their entire live classes’ schedule on a single platform while automating the mundane and manual documentation tasks. The App lets teachers create, assign and customize assessments with premium access to lakhs of questions in the Extramarks repository. The App also allows customization of notifications to make the whole teaching experience interactive, engaging and fun. Extramarks will empower teachers and tutors to strengthen their entrepreneurial stance through an indigenous loyalty & rewards program to unlock the benefits of skill enhancement workshops, access to our exclusive products/services, discount coupons and more.



On the launch, Ritvik Kulshrestha, CEO, Extramarks, said, “Since its inception, Extramarks, is actively engaged in solving core problems in the teaching-learning space through continuous innovation. The Teaching App is another step to address the need for an advanced teaching platform. India is home to many educators – school teachers, independent teachers, coaching staff, contractors, and private tutors. Digitalizing their entire teaching journey and bringing it on a single platform will enhance their reach, professional development, and engagement with learners. The App is designed to make the teaching experience ambitious and futuristic with increased technology usage in education. We are highly bullish on this platform and believe it will open up new avenues of intercity teaching.”



The Teachers App provides great inclusivity of education delivery in tier 2 and 3 cities by allowing teaching fraternity to set up their classrooms anywhere on any device. With the simple user interface and classroom setup, the App ensures a ‘barrier-free access’ to teachers & tutors beyond metros to expand their learner base across the country, bridging the learning gap in the Indian hinterland. The platform currently operates on a freemium model for schools and institutes and is free of cost for home tutors for an indefinite period. The app can be downloaded from the Play Store or App Store.



Following the NEP (National Education Policy) recommendations on teacher education and training, the company also plans to introduce exclusive experiences for teachers to turn them into a new age ‘super teacher’ through academic workshops, skillset-based courses, tutorials, etc. Based on the Prime Minister’s ‘AI for All’ initiative as part of the NEP, the app will also leverage AI to impart 21st-century skills, empowering school teachers as well as independent tutors. In the next few months, Extramarks aims to scale up the reach of the Teaching app to boost the digital teaching and learning infrastructure. ​With virtual learning becoming a norm rather than an exception, EdTech firms have been bridging the void between schools and students for the last few years. However, the Indian ed-tech ecosystem continues to grapple for an integrated teaching solution. With an aim to iron out this crease, Extramarks, India’s most trusted EdTech company, has launched the ‘ Teaching App – an advanced teaching platform that extends the benefits of a live classroom teaching experience to school teachers, private teachers, and coaching staff across the country.Centred on taking teaching a notch higher, Extramarks – The Teaching App is a. With state-of-the-art teaching technologies at its core, Extramarks Teaching App equips school teachers as well as home tutors with cutting-edge tools to create, manage, and track their entire live classes’ schedule on a single platform while automating the mundane and manual documentation tasks. The App lets teachers create, assign and customize assessments with premium access to lakhs of questions in the Extramarks repository. The App also allows customization of notifications to make the whole teaching experience interactive, engaging and fun. Extramarks will empower teachers and tutors to strengthen their entrepreneurial stance through an indigenous loyalty & rewards program to unlock the benefits of skill enhancement workshops, access to our exclusive products/services, discount coupons and more.said, “Since its inception, Extramarks, is actively engaged in solving core problems in the teaching-learning space through continuous innovation. The Teaching App is another step to address the need for an advanced teaching platform. India is home to many educators – school teachers, independent teachers, coaching staff, contractors, and private tutors. Digitalizing their entire teaching journey and bringing it on a single platform will enhance their reach, professional development, and engagement with learners. The App is designed to make the teaching experience ambitious and futuristic with increased technology usage in education. We are highly bullish on this platform and believe it will open up new avenues of intercity teaching.”The Teachers App provides great inclusivity of education delivery in tier 2 and 3 cities by allowing teaching fraternity to set up their classrooms anywhere on any device. With the simple user interface and classroom setup, the App ensures a ‘barrier-free access’ to teachers & tutors beyond metros to expand their learner base across the country, bridging the learning gap in the Indian hinterland. The platform currently operates on a freemium model for schools and institutes and is free of cost for home tutors for an indefinite period. The app can be downloaded from the Play Store or App Store.Following the NEP (National Education Policy) recommendations on teacher education and training, the company also plans to introduce exclusive experiences for teachers to turn them into a new age ‘super teacher’ through academic workshops, skillset-based courses, tutorials, etc. Based on the Prime Minister’s ‘AI for All’ initiative as part of the NEP, the app will also leverage AI to impart 21st-century skills, empowering school teachers as well as independent tutors. In the next few months, Extramarks aims to scale up the reach of the Teaching app to boost the digital teaching and learning infrastructure.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...