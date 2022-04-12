Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

The 31st National High School Manga Championship (Manga Koshien)

By Apr 12, 2022

Business Wire India

What is Manga Koshien?

 

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220408005170/en/

 

Flyer (Graphic: Business Wire)

It is a competition where teams of high school students compete on manga creations. This competition started in 1992 and celebrated its 30th anniversary last year. Since 2014, schools from overseas also started entering the competition, and we are seeing approximately 300 schools participating each year from Japan and abroad.

 

Teams of three to five students each work together to draw a one-page manga in accordance with a specified theme for the preliminaries. Those who manage to pass the preliminaries gather in Kochi during summer for the main round.

 

Teams in the main round (semifinals, revival round, finals) stand a chance to win the grand prize and other awards. This means prize money, drawing materials, and more! In addition, during the main round, talented students may even be scouted by major manga publishers and perhaps debut as professionals!

 

1. Preliminary Round Theme

 

Space debris (Uchuu Gomi)
∞ Infinity (Mugen)

Draw and submit a one-page manga of either one of these themes.
Manga Koshien Website: https://mangaoukoku-tosa.jp/manga-koshien31/

 

2. Eligibility

 

Japan and overseas senior high school students or similar (approximately 15 to 18 years of age)
Only one team per school is allowed to participate.
 

3. Guidelines for the Preliminary Round Entries

 

Entries should be submitted online at https://mangaoukoku-tosa.jp/manga-koshien31/
The manga must be of B4 size (257mm x 364mm, in any orientation).
The manga must be produced jointly by all students registered in the application form.
 

4. Timeline

 

(1) Preliminary Round (Online)

 

Deadline: Tuesday, May 31st, 2022, 24:00 (JST)
Judging: Tuesday, June 14th, 2022
Chosen schools: 33 schools (30 from Japan, 3 from overseas)
 

(2) Main Round (Kochi Prefecture, Japan)

 

Participants: 33 schools that passed the preliminary round
Date: Saturday, 30th, and Sunday, 31st, July 2022
Venue: Kochi Jibasan Center
Participation fee: JPY 30,000 (per person)
 

*The participation fee will cover the participants’ air ticket, accommodation, etc.
*Travel arrangements will be made by the event organizer

 

5. Main Round Judges

 

All 6 Preliminary Round Judges
Guest Judges
Fujimaki Tadatoshi (Famous works: Kuroko no Basuke, Robot x Laserbeam)
Yukimoto Shuuji (Famous works: Kemo Life, Shark Girl)
 

*For more details, please refer to the Implementation Outline at the following
URL: https://mangaoukoku-tosa.jp/manga-koshien31/

 

 

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220408005170/en/

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

Union Textiles Minister Shri Piyush Goyal Lauds Textile Industry Bodies for Planning A Global Textile Fair In India, Unveiling its Logo and Website

dssenthil Oct 21, 2023
Uncategorized

Philip Morris International Submits Applications to Commercialize IQOS ILUMA Tobacco Heating System to U.S. Food and Drug Administration

dssenthil Oct 21, 2023
Uncategorized

LambdaTest Launches New Auto-Heal Feature to Enhance Test Reliability

dssenthil Oct 21, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

Union Textiles Minister Shri Piyush Goyal Lauds Textile Industry Bodies for Planning A Global Textile Fair In India, Unveiling its Logo and Website

Uncategorized

Philip Morris International Submits Applications to Commercialize IQOS ILUMA Tobacco Heating System to U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Uncategorized

LambdaTest Launches New Auto-Heal Feature to Enhance Test Reliability

Uncategorized

Hindustan Zinc’s Robust H1 Backed by Strategic Growth Projects, Sustained Cost Optimization and ESG Excellence

%d bloggers like this: