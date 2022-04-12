Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Amulya Mica Launches Its Amulya Mica Lounge in Ludhiana

By Apr 12, 2022

Business Wire India
Amulya Mica following its expansion plans open its 33rd Franchisee store in the category of Amulya Mica Lounge on 7th April 2022 at Salig Ram Omprakash Bharatnagar, Ludhiana. The Lounge was inaugurated by inaugurated by Amit Panesar, Franchisee owner and his mother Smt. Kiran Jeet Kaur in the presence of Ms. Shailja Agarwal, Marketing Director, Amulya Mica and Mr. Abhishek Agarwal, Director, Amulya Mica, Mr. Ravi Gupta, All India Retail Head, Amulya Mica and Mr. Vikas Choudhary, Regional Manager, Amulya Mica in the presence of the entire sales team.

Amulya Mica Franchisee are exclusive Amulya Mica Gallery, stores opening up across the length and breadth of the country, to serve their customers with huge range, variety and altogether a unique shopping experience. Ideal for those who believe in delighting their customers.

Amulya Mica Galleries have always evolved since the time of its inception. Amulya Mica Lounge is the finest experience of choosing the beautiful laminate designs for your home in a relaxing & comfortable ambience similar to a lounge. Innovative minimalistic displays, trained & professional staff eagerly awaiting to assist and serve their customers with a smile.

Amulya Mica, a brand owned by Purbanchal Laminate Pvt Ltd, an MSME based at Gandhidham, a 15 years old company, has been a success story of a single man’s dedication and desire to make a footing in the world of big Players. Purbanchal Group of companies manufactures and markets the majority of the products needed for interior decoration of home, office, commercial establishments, etc. The Range includes Plywood, Laminates, Doors, Cladding, WPC, and PVC Boards.

Visit: www.amulyamica.com to know more about us.

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

Union Textiles Minister Shri Piyush Goyal Lauds Textile Industry Bodies for Planning A Global Textile Fair In India, Unveiling its Logo and Website

dssenthil Oct 21, 2023
Uncategorized

Philip Morris International Submits Applications to Commercialize IQOS ILUMA Tobacco Heating System to U.S. Food and Drug Administration

dssenthil Oct 21, 2023
Uncategorized

LambdaTest Launches New Auto-Heal Feature to Enhance Test Reliability

dssenthil Oct 21, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

Union Textiles Minister Shri Piyush Goyal Lauds Textile Industry Bodies for Planning A Global Textile Fair In India, Unveiling its Logo and Website

Uncategorized

Philip Morris International Submits Applications to Commercialize IQOS ILUMA Tobacco Heating System to U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Uncategorized

LambdaTest Launches New Auto-Heal Feature to Enhance Test Reliability

Uncategorized

Hindustan Zinc’s Robust H1 Backed by Strategic Growth Projects, Sustained Cost Optimization and ESG Excellence

%d bloggers like this: