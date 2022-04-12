Akur8 Launches Akur8 Academy, a New Global Training, Development and Upskilling Program on Insurance Pricing Advanced Practices

Business Wire India

Akur8 is excited to announce the launch of its Akur8 Academy – a global training, development and upskilling program for insurance pricing advanced practices. This program is open to actuaries and pricing experts willing to benefit from the company’s expertise and build or grow their mastery of Akur8’s pricing platform.

The first initiative of the Akur8 Academy will be a gamified digital credential certification program that will allow users to test their skills and share their knowledge of the Akur8 solution with their professional network. This program is appropriate for both new and existing Akur8 users. Whether or not users are already experts in Akur8’s Risk, Demand or Rate modules, Akur8 has the right badge/certificate for them, including a 3-step program delivering ‘Essentials’, ‘Advanced’ and ‘Expert’ certifications.

Upon successful completion of a short (and fun!) quiz, clients will officially receive the respective credentials, which can be shared on social media platforms, embedded in email signatures and added to their LinkedIn profiles as professional credentials.

“Akur8 is setting the new standard for insurance pricing. We are realizing this vision through our pricing platform. But we want to go further and use our expertise and voice in the insurance pricing market to contribute to building the pricing skills of tomorrow. That is why we are launching the Akur8 Academy” stated Samuel Falmagne, Co-founder & CEO at Akur8.

“By sharing professional credentials digitally on social media, our clients will be able to showcase their knowledge of the Akur8 solution to their network. Our new digital credential program will not only help us turn our customers into advocates, but also offer them training opportunities that give them a real edge in their domain”, noted Brune de Linares, Chief Customer Officer at Akur8.“

What are digital credentials?

Digital credentials provide individuals with verified digital badges backed by metadata that detail the skills mastered to earn the credential. The solution used by Akur8 for the digital credential program uses the blockchain to cryptographically seal a record of the credential when it’s created so that third parties can be absolutely certain that a record hasn’t been altered since being issued. Once recorded, a credential on the blockchain cannot be altered, faked or spoofed. If someone attempts to create a credential that looks like your credentials it won’t verify against the blockchain record.

The digital credentials program is the first initiative of the Akur8 Academy and will be followed by additional training, development and upskilling programs on insurance pricing.

About Akur8

Akur8 is revolutionizing insurance pricing with Transparent AI, boosting insurers’ pricing capabilities with unprecedented speed and accuracy across the pricing process without compromising on auditability or control.

Our modular pricing platform automates technical and commercial premium modeling. It empowers insurers to compute adjusted and accurate rates in line with their commercial strategy while materially impacting their business and maintaining absolute control of the models created, as required by regulators worldwide. With Akur8, time spent modeling is reduced by 10x, the models’ predictive power is increased by 10% and loss ratio improvement potential is boosted by 2-4%.

Akur8 already serves 40+ customers across 20+ countries, including AXA, Generali and Munich Re; specialty insurers Canopius and Tokio Marine Kiln; insurtechs Wakam and wefox; and mutual insurer Matmut. 600 actuaries use Akur8 daily to build their pricing models across all lines of business.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005002/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...