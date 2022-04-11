Eaton Names Marco Martini President, Vehicle Group, Europe, Middle East and Africa

Business Wire India

Power management company Eaton today announced Marco Martini has been named president, Vehicle Group, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Martini will be responsible for leading all business growth and operational activities in the EMEA region. He will continue to be located in Torino, Italy.

Marco Martini named president, Eaton's Vehicle Group, EMEA.

“Marco’s diverse background and broad leadership experience make him an excellent fit to lead the Vehicle Group in EMEA,” said João Faria, president, Eaton’s Vehicle Group. “We believe Marco’s strong financial and operational proficiency will help our business thrive in the region.”

Martini joined Eaton as a manufacturing controller and was promoted to director, Finance, Vehicle Group, EMEA. Most recently, he served as director, Operations, Vehicle Group, EMEA. Prior to joining Eaton, he worked in the appliance industry for 15 years in various finance roles in Italy, the United Kingdom, Mexico and Russia.

Martini holds a degree in business and administration from the Marche Polytechnics University in Ancona, Italy.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the NYSE for nearly a century. We reported revenues of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serve customers in more than 170 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

