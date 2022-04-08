Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Hurun-Grohe Announces the Czars of Real Estate in Chennai

By Apr 8, 2022

Business Wire IndiaHurun Report today released the fifth year GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate Rich List 2021, a ranking of the most successful real estate entrepreneurs and inheritors in India, ranked by net worth proportionate to their ownership in their respective real estate businesses.

The GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate Rich List 2021 ranked 100 individuals from 71 real estate companies and 14 cities.

Despite all the news of a slowdown in the sector, some of the key trends in the list indicate a positive future. For instance, the average wealth in the GROHE-HURUN India Real Estate Rich List 2021 has increased by 30%, to INR 4,537 crore. The combined wealth of the entrepreneurs on the list grew by 30% compared to 2020.

Chennai
Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, the real estate sector is dominated by young and ambitious leaders namely Manoj Namburu and Suneel Bommireddy of Alliance Group & Urbanrise, who have acquired the top two slots. Mr Manoj Namburu Chairman & MD of Alliance Group & Urbanrise with a wealth of Rs 3,300 crores tops the list followed by Mr Suneel Bommireddy Vice Chairman Alliance Group & Urbanrise with a wealth of and Rs 3,200 crores and in the third spot is Mr Arun MD of Casagrand Builders with a wealth of Rs 2,240 crores. The Top 3 Leaders to be featured in the report are as follows:
 

Leader Name
Company Name
Designation
Total Assets Value (in Crores INR)
City

Manoj Namburu
Alliance Group & Urbanrise
Chairman & Managing Director
3,300
Chennai

Suneel Bommireddy
Alliance Group & Urbanrise
Vice Chairman
3,200
Chennai

Arun MN
Casagrand Builder Pvt. Ltd.
Founder & Managing Director
2,240
Chennai

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

Wipro Announces Results for the Quarter-Ended September 30, 2023

dssenthil Oct 18, 2023
Uncategorized

LTIMindtree delivers 5.2% YoY USD revenue growth

dssenthil Oct 18, 2023
Uncategorized

Godrej & Boyce Launches Conscious Collective an Annual Event to Redefine Sustainable Living Through Design

dssenthil Oct 18, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

Wipro Announces Results for the Quarter-Ended September 30, 2023

Uncategorized

LTIMindtree delivers 5.2% YoY USD revenue growth

Uncategorized

Godrej & Boyce Launches Conscious Collective an Annual Event to Redefine Sustainable Living Through Design

Uncategorized

NetApp’s 2023 Data Complexity Report Reveals Urgent Need for Unified Data Storage

%d bloggers like this: