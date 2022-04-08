Fundamental Labs Leads Binance.US $200M Seed Round

Business Wire India

Fundamental Labs, one of the most active Web 3 and digital asset focused venture capital firms, announced today a US$20 million placement in Binance.US, one of the largest digital asset exchanges by trading volume in the United States and ranks among the top exchanges by volume globally. The deal was part of Binance.US’s first seed fundraising round which netted the cryptocurrency exchange platform US$200 million at a pre-money valuation of US$4.5 billion.

Henry Love, Managing Partner, led the deal for Fundamental Labs and commented, “We are thrilled to be a key contributor in Binance.US’s ongoing growth story. The potential for an innovative and reliable platform like Binance.US to be successful in this market was an attraction, however the steps the company has been taking to be a regulated and compliant platform factored significantly in our investment decision.”

Today, there are more than 85 tokens and 190 trading pairs available on Binance.US. Binance.US has been granted licenses to operate in 45 states and 8 territories.

“It’s important for us to have an influential and industry-native venture capital firm such as Fundamental Labs participate in our first seed funding round. Henry and his team bring vast industry expertise with a global footprint, and we are thrilled to have them be a part of this journey with us,” said Binance.US CEO, Brian Schroder. He added, “The fundraising enables us to accelerate our expansion, add new product offerings and begin to market for the first time.”

About Binance.US

Binance.US is America’s home to buy, trade, and earn digital assets. Ranked by Forbes as Best Overall Crypto Exchange for 2021 and 2022. Binance.US offers some of the lowest fees in the industry and provides secure and reliable access to more than 85 of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies. We’re on a mission to empower people to do more with their money. The new economy has arrived and we’re committed to helping everyone access the world of blockchain and crypto. To learn more about Binance.US, visit https://www.binance.us/

