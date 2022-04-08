Cequence Security Announces Partnership with Software AG

Business Wire India

Cequence Security, the industry leader in API security, today announced a strategic partnership with Software AG, the software pioneer of a truly connected world. The integration of API Security Platform with Software AG’s webMethods Gateway will establish an end-to-end API security solution for enterprise security teams.

“Our goal has always been to empower our customers to become truly connected and secured enterprises,” said Jason Johns, Head of Global Alliances and Channels at Software AG. “We’ve been doing this for over 50 years, but the era of digital transformation brought about by COVID-19 has highlighted the market need for a solution that protects against attacks targeting API vulnerabilities, attempts to commit fraud or access to sensitive information. Our partnership with Cequence Security will offer that robust API security protection that the industry has been lacking.”

APIs are now the cornerstone of applications, allowing organizations to adopt a more iterative development methodology where applications are released and updated with greater frequency. The Software AG webMethods Gateway allows customers to centrally manage their APIs, enforce access control and prevent volumetric traffic spikes. The Cequence API Security Platform complements and extends the webMethods capabilities with holistic API attack surface area discovery, misuse and attack detection and is the only solution available that natively mitigates API attacks in real-time.

Historically, organizations have relied on their perimeter security services to protect their APIs. This trend has changed: over 80% of the attacks Cequence Security blocked between July and December 2021 were targeting APIs. This integration will give security teams more visibility into the use of security features available as part of the webMethods Gateway, and more insight into the requests targeting their APIs, enabling them to find and stop threats before they impact the business.

“We are very excited to partner with Cequence Security to better address the growing need for enhanced API security in today’s digital business climate. Their comprehensive API security platform combines visibility and risk assessment to protect and prevent sophisticated attacks. Together with Software AG’s API management capabilities, our new partnership with Cequence Security will help organizations discover and better protect their APIs against all types of threats.” – Suraj Kumar, General Manager API, Integration & Microservices, Software AG

“Research has shown a drastic uptick in data breaches and attacks targeted at APIs over the past year, and our mission is to give enterprises an easy button for all things API security-related through strategic integrations,” said Larry Link, President and CEO of Cequence Security. “We’re thrilled to partner with Software AG to extend their capabilities and carry out our dual mission to enable enterprises to successfully grow their revenue without the fear of API attacks.”

About Cequence Security

Organizations trust Cequence Security to protect their APIs and web applications with the most effective and adaptive defense against online fraud, business logic attacks, exploits and unintended data leakage, which enables them to remain resilient in today’s ever-changing business and threat landscape. Cequence Security provides the only API Security Platform offering that unifies API discovery, inventory tracking, risk analysis and native remediation with proven, real-time threat protection against ever evolving online attacks. Learn more at www.cequence.ai

About Software AG

Software AG is the software pioneer of a truly connected world. Since 1969, it has helped 10,000+ organizations use software to connect people, departments, systems and devices. Software AG empowers truly connected enterprises using integration & APIs, IoT & analytics and business & IT transformation. Software AG’s products establish a fluid flow of data that allows everything and everyone to work together. The company has more than 4,800 employees across more than 70 countries and annual revenue of over €800m. It is committed to its ambition of exceeding €1 billion of revenue and reaching an operating profit margin (EBITA, non-IFRS) of between 25 percent to 30 percent in 2023. For more information, also follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

