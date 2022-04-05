WNS to Release Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial and Operating Results on April 21, 2022

Business Wire IndiaWNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced it will release its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 21, 2022.



Following the release, WNS management will host a call on April 21, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating Officer, Gautam Barai will review the results of the fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2022 on the teleconference.



To access the call in “listen-only” mode, please join live via the company’s investor relations website at ir.wns.com. For call participants, please use the following details: US dial-in +1-888-656-9018; international dial-in +1-503-343-6030; participant passcode 8899178.



A replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056; international dial-in +1-404-537-3406; passcode 8899178, as well as on the WNS website, www.wns.com, beginning two hours after the end of the call.

