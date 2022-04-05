Lineage Logistics Next-Generation Automated Cold Storage Facility to Provide Global Food Chain Hub for JBS USA

Business Wire India

~ Lineage will own and operate the Great Western Industrial Park facility that will serve as a strategic distribution hub for JBS customers on the West Coast ~ ~ Project will deliver a $102.9 million economic benefit and bring 80 new jobs to northern Colorado ~

Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), the world’s largest and most innovative temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider, today announced the construction of a next-generation automated cold-storage facility in Windsor, Colo., on behalf of JBS USA (“JBS”), a leading global food company.

Lineage designed an automated facility spanning more than 200,000 square feet that will provide JBS with expanded blast freezing and storage capacity, as well as rail access to support the shipment of export products to ports located on the West Coast. The facility will join Lineage’s growing network of fully automated facilities worldwide.

“We are thrilled to partner with our long-term customer, JBS, along with the Town of Windsor and Upstate Colorado Economic Development on this project that builds on JBS’s long history of supporting local Colorado communities,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, President and CEO of Lineage. “Through this tremendous partnership, we will construct a new, world-class automated cold storage facility that leverages our industry-leading technology and expertise and builds a more efficient supply chain for JBS.”

”This is an exciting project for our company that supports not just our efforts to provide high-quality food for families around the world but also our longstanding commitment to the state of Colorado,” said Tim Schellpeper, CEO of JBS USA. “The new state-of-the-art facility strengthens our longterm, successful partnership with Lineage, streamlines our supply chain to benefit customers and improves efficiencies, all while benefitting this region through job creation and local investment.”

The new facility will be built on land purchased by Lineage within the 3,000-acre Great Western Industrial Park (GWIP). Owned and operated by rail and real estate developer The Broe Group, the strategic GWIP site will be rail served by The Broe Group’s transportation affiliate, OmniTRAX, which owns and operates a network of 24 regional and shortline railroads across North America. OmniTRAX will design, build and operate a custom intermodal rail solution for the new facility that unlocks bulk shipment efficiency and enables worldwide reach.

Lineage and JBS worked closely with the Town of Windsor, CO and Upstate Colorado Economic Development to secure this project. As a result of this public-private collaboration, the facility will result in a $102.9 million, 10-year net fiscal benefit to the Town that will support further economic development of the region, including the creation of 80 permanent jobs.

“The Town of Windsor is pleased to welcome a quality company like Lineage Logistics to our community. We appreciate their significant investment in this facility and creating valuable jobs for our region,” said Paul Rennemeyer, Mayor, Town of Windsor.

“We are excited to see projects like this come to fruition; it is a testament to the collaboration between Windsor, Weld County and the amazing asset this region has in the Great Western Industrial Park,” said Weld County Commissioner, Chair, Scott James. “We want to thank Upstate Colorado Economic Development for their work with our public and private sector partners to bring this project to Northern Colorado. We welcome Lineage Logistics and are excited to support them as they bring new jobs, new investment, and contribute to our thriving food systems cluster in Weld County.”

The construction of the facility is expected to be complete in 2023.

About Lineage Logistics

Lineage Logistics is the world’s largest temperature-controlled industrial REIT and logistics solutions provider. It has a global network of over 400 strategically located facilities totaling over 2 billion cubic feet of capacity which spans 19 countries across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Lineage’s industry-leading expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled real estate network, and development and deployment of innovative technology help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and most importantly, as a Visionary Partner of Feeding America, help feed the world. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations and sustainability initiatives, Lineage was listed as No. 17 in the 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 list, the No 1. Data Science company, and 23rd overall, on Fast Company’s 2019 list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies, in addition to being included on Fortune’s Change The World list in 2020. (www.lineagelogistics.com)

About JBS USA

JBS USA is a leading global food company providing diversified, high-quality food products for sale to customers in approximately 100 countries on six continents. This includes meat, poultry and seafood products, a portfolio of recognized brands and innovative premium foods. Visit jbsfoodsgroup.com.

About OmniTRAX, Inc.

As one of North America’s largest and fastest growing private railroad and transportation management companies, OmniTRAX’s core capabilities range from providing transportation and supply chain management services to railroad and port companies, to providing intermodal and industrial switching operations to railroads, ports and a diverse group of industrial companies. Through its affiliation with The Broe Group and its portfolio of managed companies, OmniTRAX also has the unique capability of offering specialized industrial development and real estate solutions, both on and off the rail network managed by OmniTRAX. More information is available at omnitrax.com.

