Ventures like Webpulse IT Park, Ranchi Setup by Rahul Ranjan Singh Can Solve the Unemployment Crisis in India

Business Wire India

Unemployment,

quality of

jobs and

quality of

income among

the youth of

India has

remained the

biggest

challenge.

There are

numerous job

opportunities for

the youth

in

urban areas

metro

cities

like

Delhi, Mumbai,

Bangalore, and

Pune

but due

to

the lack

of opportunities

in

smaller

cities,

millions

of youths

are forced

to migrate

to

metro cities

to struggle

to

build their

career.

Founder

of

Webpulse

Solution Pvt Ltd

Brand

Empower Pvt Ltd

,

New

Delhi

Mr

Rahul Ranjan

Singh

,

who

himself was

small-town

boy

,

born in

Aurangabad,

Bihar,

brought

up in

small

town

of Jharkhand,

Latehar,

but now

successful

young entrepreneur in

Delhi for

over

decade,

believes that

unemployment crisis

can be

solved if

the focus

gets shifted

towards small

towns

of

India and

then India

will boom.

T

o

grow

tree,

the focus

should be

on the

roots more

than the

branches of

the tree.

Similarly, to

solve

the

problem of

unemployment,

if the

focus is

shifted

towards generating

employment

opportunities

in smaller

cities and villages,

where expenses of

living are much

lesser than that

of

in

metropolitan

cities.

Rahul

says, “He belonged to

middle-class family, and

he was observing the

living conditions of

his

f

amily

,

his colony

and the youths

in his city

and so he

left for Delhi right

after completing 12th

with

fear

of spoiling

his life

in the

small town.

This is

the condition of

all the

youths of

small

cities,

who

know that

if

they need

better

career,

bright

future, they

must

leave for

Delhi,

Mumbai,

Pune,

Bangalore kind

of big

cities to

sharpen

their skills.

had

to struggle

lot in

the

beginning,

to develop skills

and due to determination

and hard work

could succeed and

am

successfully

running

Web

Development

,

Digital Marketing

and

Branding Company in Delh

i

.

But

all

the youths from

smaller cities might

not succeed like

me due to

tough life and

high expenses

of

metro

cities.”

Rahul

added, “Therefore,

decided

to set

up

branch

office

of my

company in

my own

state

Jharkhand

so that

there could

be

platform of

skill development and

job opportunities

for the

youths

of

small

towns of

Bihar

Jharkhand,

instead

of migrating

to

Delhi like

me.

Right after

the

first

lockdown due

to the

pandemic, when the

world knew

the idea

of working from

home,

thought

why not

open

branch

office

in Ranchi,

Jharkhand and build

team of

youth over

there.

This idea

worked and

within

year

,

shifted the

office

to

bigger

space with

capacity of

200

employees

and named

the

space

“

Webpulse

IT

Park

”.

The idea

behind

this branch

office

was

to give

the job to

the skilled youth

of Jharkhand and

develop the

skills of unskilled

youths.

This

idea

worked and

t

oday

,

have

bigger

team in

Ranchi

Branch at

Webpulse

IT

Park than

the

head

office

in New

Delhi.”

Rahul

Ranjan

Singh has

been trying

to motivate

other entrepreneurs

in metro

cities

to generate

such

employment opportunities

in smaller

cities of

India.

This

will not

only make

smaller towns

prosperous

but also

stop the increasing

population in metro

cities which increasing

due to the

migration

of

youth

from smaller

towns.

At

Webpulse

IT

Park

in

Ranchi, youths

from

all

the

cities

of Jharkhand

are

getting

job

opportunities

for

the

positions

of

Business

Development

Executives,

Customer

Support

Executives,

Web

Developers,

Web

Designers,

SEO

Executives,

Content

Writers

etc.

More

than

50

youths have

got jobs and

they are

working for clients

from all

over India

the world. Rahul

said

that plan

is to

employ 200

youths in the

next

months. In

the world

of

technology,

where

work

can be

done from anywhere,

using the

internet and

electricity,

such innovations

should be

started

by more

entrepreneurs in

smaller towns. More

than 50%

of successful

entrepreneurs in

metro

cities belong

to smaller towns

and they

should think about

improving the lives

of youths

in

their

towns.

Rahul

Ranjan

Singh said

that the

responsibility of

job creation

should not

be totally

put on

the

shoulders

of the

state and

central government.

If one

lakh entrepreneurs

start

branch in

small

towns

of India by

generating 100 jobs

in each of

the branches, one crore

youths can get

job in

India.

Such

efforts

by

the entrepreneurs

of

India can

control the

crisis

of job

employment to

big

extent.

One

crore job

will help

crore families.

small

effort

by

masses

brings big

results.