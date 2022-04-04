Philips India Launches New Sonicare Range of Electric Toothbrushes with Superior Sonic Technology

Business Wire India

Philips Sonicare 1000 series is priced at INR 2,195

Philips Sonicare 3000 series is priced at INR 3,495

Protective Clean 4300 series is priced at INR 5,195

Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today unveiled the launch of the new Philips Sonicare range of electric toothbrush series that features advanced sonic technology. It provides three to seven times better* plaque removal as compared to manual toothbrushes.It is scientifically proven that people who use electric toothbrushes have healthier gums, less tooth decay, and keep their teeth and gums healthy for longer. The Philips Sonicare range of series provides an effortless and effective solution for daily cleansing and maintaining stronger gums with superior cleaning. The Sonic technology in these series removes plaque three times more than the standard manual brushing by making 31,000 brush strokes per minute.* This technology utilizes micro vibrations which drive fluid inside the teeth and gum line leading to gentle and effective cleaning.

The new Philips Sonicare range includes three products across various price ranges i.e., Philips Sonicare 1000 and 3000 series, and Protective Clean 4300 Series. The Philips Sonicare 1000 series optimizes brushing with 2-minute* SmartTimer and 30 second QuadPacer which guides to brush for the recommended time to ensure effective clean. Along with the above features, the Philips Sonicare 3000 series introduces the BrushSync technology that enables to track the longevity of the brush head and accordingly alerts when it is time to replace the head. Additionally, it also features a built-in pressure sensor which is automatically alerted in case of brushing too hard to protect the gums. The ProtectiveClean 4300 series has two brushing modes along with 62,000 micro vibrations that assures improvement in gum health.*

For a user-friendly experience, Sonicare brush heads can be fitted and interchanged with any Sonicare range of toothbrushes and can be customized as per specific needs such as plaque removal, teeth whitening and gum care. Moreover, to facilitate easy transition of using an electric toothbrush today, all the models feature Easy-Start program allows for a gradual increase of brushing power while using the electric toothbrush for the first 14 times.*

Commenting on the launch, Vidyut Kaul Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, “Health is defined by the overall well-being of an individual and oral health plays a key role in allowing them to function in their desired social and functional roles as it helps aesthetically and functionally as well. In India, many households still do not follow the simple oral health guidelines of brushing teeth twice a day among others. The lack of this impacts oral hygiene, leading to many health concerns in a long run. In order to create a healthy environment which will effectively adapt to consumer lifestyle, we have launched the Philips Sonicare range of electric toothbrushes that addresses, and best suits the Indian consumers’ need of improving their oral health. The product has been designed keeping consumers at the forefront for easy and superior cleaning of teeth as well as gums. We at Philips, have been creating meaningful innovations which analyze the consumer demands of today, and develop products backed by advanced technologies. These solutions are, therefore, accessible and effective to create a positive impact on overall healthcare for future generations.”



The Sonicare series features an ergonomic design which is slim and lightweight. It comes with up to 14-day long lasting battery life ** and USB c type charging option as well.



The product range would be available at your nearest retail store and for online purchases starting from Rs. 2,195/-