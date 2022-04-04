Pattern Accelerates International Growth, Opens Second Office in India

Business Wire India

Pattern, the category leader for global ecommerce acceleration, today announced the opening of a new office in Pune, Maharashtra to serve as a strategic hub in India for operations across the globe.

The new space, located in Koregaon Park, becomes Pattern’s second office in Pune and will house a growing team of developers, engineers, data scientists, and operations professionals. Together with the company’s first location in the Baner community, Pattern’s Pune offices have the capacity to house up to 250 employees in the region.

“It’s more important than ever that we have the best talent in the world to help brands accelerate their ecommerce across the globe,” said Pattern Co-Founder and CEO David Wright. “Our second office in Pune will help us tap into the deep talent pool in the region and build on the depth of our global team. We’re excited to watch the growth of this office and are eager to welcome a new cohort of data fanatics to our team who are passionate about building category-defining technology and serving our partners around the globe.”

Founded in the U.S. in 2013, Pattern has grown profitably to more than 1,100 employees operating in 23 global locations to support leading brands across the world. The company has a strong history of leveraging its proprietary technology, operational and logistics capabilities, and significant team of leading industry experts to help market-leading brands achieve accelerated ecommerce growth and control in more than 100 countries and across hundreds of global marketplaces and digital channels.

“We’re excited to have these two world-class workspaces for our growing team in India,” said Pattern India Managing Director Nilseh Biniwale. “The incredible professionals who join these offices in the coming months will quickly discover that they have arrived in a place where they can thrive alongside a team of game changers.”

To learn more about Pattern’s open positions in India, visit pattern.com/about/careers/

About Pattern

Pattern is the category leader in global ecommerce and marketplace acceleration. Since its founding in 2013, Pattern has profitably grown to more than 1,100 employees operating from 23 global locations to help leading brands achieve accelerated growth on D2C websites and across hundreds of global marketplaces—including Amazon, Tmall, JD.com, Lazada, Shopee, and Coupang. To learn more about our presence in Asia, visit pattern.com/region/asia or email [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220403005073/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...