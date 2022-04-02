Panacea Global Completed 5000+ Hair Transplant Procedures Successfully

Business Wire India

Hair Transplant treatment at Panacea Global is carried out by a team of highly skilled professionals who have wide years of experience and expertise in this field.



This is why consultation with the best hair service clinic like Panacea Global is valuable because it gives people a chance to have their hair evaluated by medical experts who can also suggest the best course of treatment, whether it’s an FUE hair transplant or other treatment.



The hair restoration procedure is carried out via Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) technique in most cases, wherein the patient’s non-bald area (back of the scalp hair) is utilised as the Donor area from which follicular unit graft is taken and moving to the part of the scalp where hair is thinner or absent.



FUE is the most preferred technique for hair transplant as it gives natural-looking and rich hair density coverage. This procedure is also considered safe with fewer or no side effects that can go away within a few days of treatment.



No one can be comfortable undergoing major surgery with novice medical and the same applies to hair treatment. When it comes to hair treatment, trusting in inexperience could have disastrous results. People who are suffering hair loss understand the value of having a full head of hair, and therefore should only trust clinical teams with a proven track record of success like Panacea Global- one of the Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Delhi. The patients of Panacea Global stated in feedback that the



Hair restoration procedures have become common these days. Surgeons at Panacea Global offer advanced treatment for male and female baldness with utmost care. All the treatments are performed by well-experienced professionals using the latest techniques and technology. The clinic has been performing hair treatment for more than 5 years and has successfully treated more than 5000+ Hair Transplant Procedures. Various clients are satisfied by the service offered by the clinic and also recommend others to take the treatment.



Panacea Global has been awarded as the Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Delhi/NCR by Global Excellence Awards. Based in Delhi, the clinic has a team of renowned doctors who are well known to provide the ideal hair transplant in India. They have great expertise in performing treatments like FUE Hair Transplant, Bio FUE Hair Transplant, MDFI Hair Transplant, etc. and aim to deliver positive outcomes to the patients.



Panacea Global uses Modern equipment and innovative technologies which ensure natural results. The clinic follows the best hygiene practices to give a comfortable experience to patients.



People suffering from any type of hair loss problem can visit Panacea Global to get a complete diagnosis and treatment recommendation.

