Synergis Software to Host Drawing Management & Collaboration Panel with Leaders from Eversource, Hoosier, and Great River Energy

Synergis Software, a global leader in engineering document management and workflow solutions, is hosting a free live panel for engineering, operations, and IT leaders who want to learn how to overcome drawing management and collaboration chaos and create a more resilient, adaptable, and secure utility.

The live 90-minute webinarwill take place on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. EDT. The panel will be moderated by Scott Lamond, Vice President at Synergis Software with these guest panelists:

Paul J. Melzen, P.E., Director, Eversource Substation Engineering & Design

Blake Donley, Principal Systems Analyst, Great River Energy

Bernie Voges, Senior Protection Engineer, Hoosier Energy

Discussion topics will include the advantages of a centralized platform for drawing management and collaboration, best practices, and lessons learned for implementation and user adoption. Attendees will gain insights that will help them:

Align engineering, construction, field service, and operations

Ensure fast access to the right version, day or night

Eliminate expensive mistakes and outages

Simplify collaboration and accelerate projects

Capture tribal knowledge and secure digital assets

Streamline compliance and drive standards

The live Q&A session will allow attendees to get their questions answered.

“Our utility customers know the hidden costs and inefficiencies of doing business without a centralized drawing management and collaboration solution that aligns engineering, field service, operations, and construction,” says Scott Lamond, vice president at Synergis Software. “With our Adept engineering document management solution, utilities will increase asset reliability, improve operational efficiency, reduce compliance and safety risk, and lower operating costs.”

Paul Melzen, director, Eversource substation engineering and design says, “In addition to configuration control, drawing management has become more and more critical to reliability and compliance. If the drawings don’t represent what’s in the field, it’s just a human error trap.”

“When the people in the field can’t find the correct drawing, it can result in more man-hours spent to resolve an issue, which can have a direct impact on our customers,” adds Melzen. “Moreover, if we’re designing and bidding on a project using inaccurate drawings, we’re exposing ourselves to the risk of change orders from our engineering and construction contractors. Not only can these issues have significant cost impacts to the company, but they can also impact compliance, reliability and safety.”

Synergis Adept is a proven solution used by utility customers such as Con Edison, Northwestern Energy, San Diego Gas & Electric, Dominion Energy, Emera Companies, Lansing Board of Water and Light, California Water Authority, Platte River Authority, Turlock Irrigation District and more.

About Synergis Software

Synergis Software is a global leader in document management and workflow solutions and is the creator of Synergis Adept software. Adept serves more than 120,000 users across dozens of industries providing fast, centralized access to design and business documents in a secure, collaborative environment. Adept Integrator connects your enterprise applications so your data and business processes flow seamlessly across your entire IT infrastructure.

Named the customer service leader in the global engineering information management market by Frost & Sullivan and ranked in the Top 5 globally by Helpdesk International for three consecutive years, our commitment to clients is unwavering.

Founded in 1985, Synergis Technologies, LLC is headquartered in Bucks County, PA and is privately owned and funded.

About Eversource

Eversource (NYSE: ES), celebrated as a national leader for its corporate citizenship, is the #1 energy company in Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2021 and recognized as one of America’s Most JUST Companies. The #1 energy efficiency provider in the nation, the company is empowering a clean energy future in the Northeast, with nationally recognized energy efficiency solutions and successful programs to integrate new clean energy resources like solar, offshore wind, electric vehicles, and battery storage, into the electric system.

About Great River Energy

Great River Energy (GRE) is wholesale power cooperative; our member-owners are 28 Minnesota electric distribution cooperatives. Individuals and businesses are members of those distribution cooperatives based on their geographic location.

As a Touchstone Energy Cooperative, GRE is a part of a nationwide alliance made of more than 750 electric cooperatives in 46 states.

About Hoosier Energy

Hoosier Energy serves 18-member electric cooperatives in central and southern Indiana and southeastern Illinois. Founded in 1949 and based in Bloomington, Indiana, Hoosier Energy is a generation and transmission electric cooperative providing wholesale power and services to member distribution cooperatives. Their portfolio includes coal, natural gas and renewable energy resources that deliver power through a nearly 1,700-mile transmission network.

