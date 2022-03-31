Jaya Kishori Will Grace Global Excellence Awards 2022 on 8th May in Mumbai

Business Wire India
Jaya Kishori is a motivational speaker, devotional singer, spiritual orator, and musical artist who has millions of followers on the internet. Her identity became famous at an early age after narrating stories such as “Bhagwat Geeta” “Narsi ka Bhat” and “Bai Ro Mayro”. The religious personality is a well-known singer of hymns (Bhajans) both in India and abroad. Since her childhood, she has been engaged in Spirituality. The popular spiritual personality is recognised for her motivational talks and best pieces of Life Advice. She holds seminars and webinars on different topics related to betterment of the lives of people.
The motivational speaker got wide recognition for her motivational and religious albums nationally and internationally. Kishori is the perfect example for all the entrepreneurs, businessmen, and startup companies who want to achieve big heights of success with their confidence and positivity. She has emerged as one of the most popular Youth Icons of India.
Jaya Kishori was born as “Jaya Sharma” who has had a consistent interest in music and religion since childhood. Through her excellence in religion and spiritual world, Jaya Kishori has been continuously grasping the attention of many people all around the world.
To inspire all entrepreneurs and fill them with joy and confidence, Brand Empower; GEA Excellence Awards 2022 has been inviting Ms. Jaya Kishori to flourish the most prestigious corporate award ceremony going to be held on 8th of May 2022 in Mumbai.
This time, in this third edition of GEA 2022, the Brand Empower Team is all set to welcome Guest of Honor Ms. Jaya Kishori; A Spiritual Orator, Musician, and a very popular personality.
The Famous Musician & Motivational Speaker, as the Guest of Honor, will tribute the business and corporate winners of the GEA2022 with the beautiful and appealing Award Trophy.
Mr. Rahul Rajnan Singh, Founder of Brand Empower, said that nominations for the GEA 2022 Award Ceremony are open till April 7, 2022, for businesses of all sizes, from all types of nature of enterprises such as Manufacturing, Export, Wholesale, Services, Professionals, and Practitioners. Our goal is to honour and recognise the Entrepreneurs’ hard work and devotion in their various fields, as well as their contributions to making the world a better place through innovative products and services. Those who are passionate and believe in promoting their respective products, goods & services, or professions are most welcome to submit their nominations.