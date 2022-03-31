Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

Business Wire India

DULUTH, Ga. — AGCO Releases 2021 Sustainability Report Source: AGCO

IRVINE, Calif. — Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Announces Addition to Board of Directors and Issues 2021 Corporate Social Responsibility Report Source: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.

LOS ANGELES — Fisker Establishes Environmental Policy in Advance of All-Electric Fisker Ocean’s November 2022 Start of Production Source: Fisker Inc.

ATLANTA — Builders Makes $40,000 Contribution to the National African-American Insurance Association of Florida Source: Builders

FOSTER CITY, Calif. — Gilead Sciences Announces $24 Million in Grants to Help End the HIV Epidemic for Everyone, Everywhere Source: Gilead Sciences, Inc.

AMSTERDAM — Fourth Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge Calls on Social Entrepreneurs Accelerating Inclusivity in Fashion Source: PVH Corp.

LONDON — Twig Becomes a Certified B Corp and Launches For the Earth Initiative Source: Twig

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rayonier Advanced Materials’ Receives Nordic Swan Qualification for Sustainable Fluff Pulp Manufacturing Practices Source: Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.

GENEVA — STALICLA Completes Successful Phase 1b Trials for the First Precision Medicine in Autism Spectrum Disorder Source: STALICLA

SEATTLE — Amazon Launches Employment Support Program for Refugees Source: Amazon.com, Inc.

DALLAS — Mary Kay Inc. Recommits to Responsible and Sustainable Water Management Following World Water Day 2022 Source: Mary Kay Inc.

HOUSTON — NextDecade and Guangdong Energy Announce Binding Heads of Agreement Source: NextDecade Corporation

WILMINGTON, Ohio — ATSG Publishes Inaugural Sustainability Report Source: Air Transport Services Group, Inc.

LEHI, Utah — Ancestry® Releases First Impact Report Source: Ancestry

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany — RE:JERSEY – PUMA Trials Garment-to-Garment Recycling in Circularity Project, Using Old Football Kits to Produce New Ones Source: PUMA

DALLAS — Mary Kay Inc. Celebrates International Day of Forests and World Tree Day with Report Detailing Impactful Partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation Source: Mary Kay Inc.

PARIS — Green Finance – The European Central Banks and Carbon4 Finance Source: Green Finance

GILBERT, Ariz. — Hold the Plastic! Footprint Releases Results of New Consumer Study Examining Attitudes Toward Plastic, Sustainability and Climate Change Source: Footprint

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Westrock Coffee Company Releases 2020-2021 Sustainability Report Source: Westrock Coffee Company, LLC

TORONTO — Varicent Wins 2022 Human Resource Director Canada Innovative HR Award Source: Varicent

BRUSSELS — Alpega Group Launches Free Unique Service for NGO’s to Help Ukraine : #OnTheRoadForUkraine Source: Alpega Group

DENVER — Civitas Pledges $10 Million in Humanitarian Aid to Ukrainians Source: Civitas Resources, Inc.

LUGANO, Switzerland — The IBSA Group Relies on Sailing: The New Three-year Project, Halfway Between Sports Challenge and Social Sustainability, About to Be Launched Source: IBSA

AMSTERDAM — European Union and SPARK to Support Innovation and Entrepreneurship in MENA Source: SPARK

RICHMOND, Va. — Performance Food Group Company Announces $50,000 Donation to World Central Kitchen Source: Performance Food Group Company

GREENFIELD, Ind. — Elanco Expands Commitment to Creating Shared Value, Launches New Initiative Empowering Small-Scale Producers in Sub-Saharan Africa Source: Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

CHICAGO — Ventas Chairman and CEO Debra A. Cafaro to Receive 2022 Order of Lincoln Source: Ventas, Inc.

PITTSBURGH — U. S. Steel Named One of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for 2022 Source: United States Steel Corporation

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Milliken & Company Named to 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies for 16th Straight Year Source: Milliken & Company

PAWTUCKET, R.I. — Hasbro Recognized as One of World’s Most Ethical Companies for the 11th Consecutive Year Source: Hasbro

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Shift4 and The Giving Block Announce $20 Million Cryptocurrency Philanthropy Campaign Source: Shift4

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — UNFI Releases 2021 Better for All ESG and Social Impact Report: Adds Transparency Along Its Value Chain Source: United Natural Foods, Inc.

TOKYO — Kao Included in the World’s Most Ethical Companies® List for a Record 16th Consecutive Year Source: Kao Corporation

PHOENIX — Ethisphere Announces the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies Source: Ethisphere

PARIS — Responsible Mica Initiative Publishes 2021 Annual Report Detailing Progress in Empowering Communities and Eradicating Child Labor Source: Responsible Mica Initiative

TORONTO — Flow Alkaline Spring Water Joins The Climate Pledge Source: Flow Beverage Corp.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Premier Packaging Commits to Net-Zero Carbon by 2040 Source: Premier Packaging

SEATTLE — The Climate Pledge Announces Nearly 100 New Signatories, Including Maersk, SAP, Weyerhaeuser, Sunrun, and HARMAN, Bringing the Total to More Than 300 Companies Committed Worldwide Source: Amazon

ARLINGTON, Va. — Regional Winners of 30th Annual ExploraVision Competition Announced by Toshiba, National Science Teaching Association Source: Toshiba

NEW ORLEANS — A Bright Future for Women in Construction: Satisfaction, Employment, Gender Equality all Make Significant Strides in 2021 Source: Levelset

NEW YORK — Church Pension Group to Host a Conversation on Shareholder Engagement With The Coca-Cola Company Source: Church Pension Group

SOMERSET, N.J. — Catalent Publishes Third Annual Corporate Responsibility Report Source: Catalent, Inc.

NEW YORK — Following Record Youth Turnout in 2020, MTV Announces “Voting Early is Easier” With Plan to Make Voting Easier for Millions of Students Without Voting Options on Campus to Return to the Polls for the Midterms Source: MTV

RIVERWOODS, Ill. — Discover Releases Its First Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Report Source: Discover Financial Services

LONDON — Foodstuff Raises £1.1MM Seed Round to Accelerate Expansion of Fast-Growing Ethical Food Delivery Business into Additional UK Cities and Towns Source: Foodstuff

DALLAS — Colossal Secures $60M Series A Funding To Advance Genetic Engineering and De-extinction Technologies Source: Colossal

KENNESAW, Ga. — Wounded Nature-Working Veterans Gets Boost from Yamaha Rightwaters Source: Yamaha Marine Group

HERNDON, Va. — Northwest Awarded 2022 Loudoun Chamber Community Leadership Award Source: Northwest Federal Credit Union

MIAMI — World Fuel Services Corporation Publishes Its Sustainability Report for 2020-2021 Source: World Fuel Services Corporation

DULUTH, Ga. — AGCO Agriculture Foundation Donates to Ukraine Emergency Relief Source: AGCO

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. — Northwell Health Donates Vital Supplies to Aid Ukraine Source: Northwell Health

ALMATY, Kazakhstan — The Marussya Assaubayeva Foundation to Construct State-of-the-Art Library in Kazakhstan’s Oil Capital Source: The Marussya Assaubayeva Foundation

MINNETONKA, Minn. — United Health Foundation to Provide $1M to Support Relief Efforts in Ukraine Source: United Health Foundation

NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG & KYIV (in spirit) — Jefferies’ Clients, Shareholders and Employees are Proud to Support the Brave People of Ukraine as They Defend Their Lives, Freedom and Liberty Source: Care of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Jefferies Group LLC

HERZOGENAURACH, Germany — PUMA Recruits 500 Testers for Next Phase of RE:SUEDE Project Source: PUMA

LOS ANGELES — Edgar Plans Together With Exile Content Studio and “Lil Heroes” NFT Collection to Commit Monetary Donation to Project Hiu to Support Shark Conservation Source: Exile Content Studio

NEW YORK — MTV Entertainment Announces Cohort of Young Creators and Mental Health Activists Set to Participate in First-Ever Mental Health Youth Action Forum in Coordination with the Biden-Harris Administration Source: MTV

LOS ANGELES — CIM Group Properties in San Francisco, Denver, and Austin Achieve the UL Verified Healthy Building Mark for Indoor Air Source: CIM Group

SAN FRANCISCO — NCX Raises $50m to Fund International Expansion and New Natural Capital Markets Source: NCX

MIAMI — The Aeternals: New NFT and Interactive Technology Connect to Make a Lasting Impact on the Planet Source: Digigo

NEW YORK & LONDON & HONG KONG — Today is Jefferies Doing Good Global Trading Day to Support Organizations Focused on Humanitarian Aid to the People of Ukraine Source: Jefferies Group LLC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Berry Global’s Impact Report Signals Significant Strides in ESG Actions Source: Berry Global Group, Inc.

PITTSBURGH — PPG Announces New Commitments to Employee Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Source: PPG

TEL AVIV, Israel — ICL Publishes Inaugural Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures Source: ICL Group LTD

TORONTO — Facedrive Announces Closing of Private Placement of Units Source: Facedrive Inc.

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Cleantech Innovator Aymium Completes Strategic Financing Backed by Global Leaders in Steel and Metals Production Source: Aymium

MELBOURNE, Australia — ERM Acquires Point Advisory to Strengthen APAC Sustainability Services Source: ERM

SWORDS, Ireland — Trane Technologies Joins U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Climate Challenge to Reduce Operational Emissions by 50% Within 10 Years Source: Trane Technologies

