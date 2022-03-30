Crypto Exchange Holds a “Trade Early With LBank” Event in Bangalore, India

Business Wire India

LBank launches into India to attract a wide range of users. The top cryptocurrency exchange LBank is emerging strongly in the fastest growing economy in the world as it hosts some of the country’s foremost blockchain investors, crypto enthusiasts, and crypto elites to a grand meetup in the beautiful city of Bangalore.

The meet-up, themed “Trade Early With LBank,” was a huge breakthrough for LBank as it marked a revolutionary consolidation between the pioneering trading platform and crypto main actors in India.

The speakers, including Smit, Co-Founder and CTO of CoinCrunch, Firdosh Sheikh, Co-Founder & CEO of DRIFE, Manohar, CEO of Unmarshal, and Sandeep, CEO of Excelli were exceptional in their keynote deliveries.

The success of this event was overwhelming as LBank witnessed record growth in users and transaction volumes in the past few days. March 26, 2022, will remain memorable for the LBank community in India, and of course, the LBank team who were present at the educative and fun-filled meet-up.

Even more, the recent crypto Expo held in Dubai was astonishing, to say the least, as many Indians came specifically to the LBank booth to register their delight on how LBank, in the last six months of its global campaign, has taken a keen interest in the Indian community.

India has been consistent with its curiosity and involvement in facilitating global cryptocurrency adoption. According to reports, almost 20 million people in the country joined the crypto bandwagon in 2021.

Additionally, a survey by cryptocurrency research firm Chainalysis reports that India’s crypto market grew by 641% between July 2020 and June 2021, making it one of the world’s fastest-growing.

Allen Wei, Co-Founder and CEO of the LBank Group acknowledged the Indian community for their commitment to building a resourceful ecosystem and facilitating the exponential rise in the adoption of LBank in India. Furthermore, he notes,

“India is one of the communities dear to us. We are intrigued by the number of Indians who have picked interest in LBank and the rising number of new users from India. We will ensure that our platform continues to be secure, safe, and easy-to-use with an array of top-notch Metaverse, GameFi, DeFi, and NFT tokens for the people to get the best value.”

