Andersen Global Advances Asia Platform with Taiwan Law Firm

Business Wire India

Andersen Global continues to cultivate its platform in East Asia through a Collaboration Agreement with Eiger, a full-service law firm headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Founded in 2003, Eiger has expertise in areas including tax, corporate, employment, dispute resolution, intellectual property and energy matters. With offices in both Taipei and Shanghai, Eiger advises clients at the local and international levels. The firm is consistently recognized by Chambers Asia-Pacific, The Legal 500 Asia Pacific and IFLR 1000 as a top-performing law firm.

“Our team understands the needs of our clients and is committed to providing best-in-class service,” said Partner and Office Managing Director John Eastwood. “Collaborating with Andersen Global will allow us to drive our firm’s development efforts forward as we continue to build long-lasting client relationships and deliver comprehensive, integrated solutions.”

“John and his team have a strong reputation in the market and their addition is part of our strategy to build out our presence in the region and enhance our global capabilities,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO. “The firm’s service offerings complement the services provided by our existing member and collaborating firms, and allow us to best serve clients with operations in Taiwan.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 10,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 336 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220329005035/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...