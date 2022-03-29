WNS Recognized as ‘Leader’ in Insurance BPO Services by ISG

Business Wire IndiaWNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions, today announced that it has been named a ‘Leader’ by Information Services Group (ISG) in multiple categories of their 2021 ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance BPO Services Quadrant Reports. In the U.S., WNS was recognized as a ‘Leader’ in Life and Retirement (L&R), Property and Casualty (P&C), and Life & Retirement TPA. WNS also received ‘Leader’ status for P&C BPO services in Australia.



“Accelerating digital transformation initiatives continues to be a key focus area for all industries, including insurance. Today, global insurers are increasingly looking to address their changing business requirements across the entire value chain including strategic functions such as underwriting, claims, policy administration and actuarial. As partners and co-creators, WNS is leveraging our deep domain expertise, digital offerings powered by AI, ML, and IoT, advanced analytics capabilities, and transformational solutions to help our customers transition into the digital future with confidence,” said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.



In the U.S. L&R quadrant, ISG has cited WNS’ modular ecosystem which supports end-to-end digital transformation across all functional areas through a suite of digital and analytics solutions, hyperautomation, and strong platform partnerships as key strengths.



WNS’ deep domain expertise across personal, commercial and specialty lines, its unique insurance-in-a-box (InVog) offering, and ability to drive transformation across the underwriting and claims value chains contributed to its ‘Leader’ status in the U.S. P&C sector. The report also highlights the company’s ability to work as a strategic transformation partner and “co-create” new digital models as key differentiators.



In the U.S. Life & Retirement TPA services category, WNS’ proprietary insurance-in-a-box (InVog) BPaaS solution that extends across the entire life insurance value chain, optimized delivery including a combination of onshore and offshore capabilities, and innovative engagement models contributed to WNS’ leadership spot.



In Australia, WNS’ domain experience, strong client portfolio, and breadth of service offerings covering end-to-end P&C processes were highlighted in the report. Additionally, WNS’ long-standing presence in the Australian P&C insurance services segment, strong workforce focused on the Australian market, and ability to deliver high-impact outcomes for clients have made WNS the leading provider according to ISG.



“WNS comes to market with strong capabilities, well-developed solutions and an end-to-end ecosystem well aligned with insurers’ evolving priorities to enhance customer experience, leverage analytics for competitive advantage and digitally transform at the enterprise level. The provider acts as a true operational and transformation partner, helping both L&R and P&C carriers achieve their strategic objectives,” says Peggy Bresnick Kendler, the report’s lead analyst and author for the U.S.



“WNS has built a strong portfolio of Australian clients in the P&C market, making Australia a focal point of its global operations,” says Angus Macaskill, the report’s lead analyst and author for Australia.



WNS partners with more than 55 global insurers, re-insurers, brokers and InsurTech companies to accelerate digital transformation. On an annual basis, the company manages more than 30 million claims transactions representing approximately $13 billion USD in spend, and over 10 million underwriting transactions. WNS’ deep industry knowledge, leading-edge technology and analytical solutions, and integrated digital operating models help insurers scale faster and respond to changing market conditions.



Related links:

U.S. Insurance Carriers Engage BPO Providers to Recover From Pandemic

Insurers in Australia Turn to BPO Providers to Improve Customer Experience

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...