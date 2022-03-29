Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Amazon Smbhav Summit 2022 to Be Held on May 18th and 19th

By Mar 29, 2022

Business Wire IndiaAmazon India today announced that it will host the third edition of ‘Amazon Smbhav’ on May 18th and 19th this year. The two-day virtual mega summit will bring together policy makers, eminent industry leaders, solution providers, startups and Amazon leadership for invigorating discussions on best ways to leverage technology to enable digitization and economic progress of lakhs of small local stores and businesses across India. The summit will feature keynotes, panel discussions, masterclasses and more on the significance of technology adoption across industries while focusing on key thrust areas like Social Empowerment & Enablement for Inclusive Economic Growth, Innovating for India & Creating Digital Infrastructure and more. The registrations for Amazon Smbhav 2022 are now open at amazon.in/smbhav.
 
A key highlight of the Amazon Smbhav every year are the annual ‘Amazon Smbhav Awards’ that recognize businesses, innovators and individuals who have made a significant progress in their respective areas and contributed towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Last year, more than 1200 businesses, innovators and individuals applied for the Smbhav Awards across 11 categories. This year Smbhav Awards will feature 15 different categories to recognize path-breaking and disruptive business ideas.
 
Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India says “We remain deeply committed to innovate for small business, especially to digitally enable small local stores and kirana shops. We are excited about bringing together a host of policy makers, well-known corporate leaders, successful modern entrepreneurs, young emerging business owners and Amazon leaders at Amazon Smbhav 2022 to discuss and debate on ideas that will enable India’s growth to a $1 trillion digital economy.”
 
The 2022 edition of Amazon Smbhav will be held on May 18th and 19th and for the first time, Amazon will take this further into the country with a series of regional summits across key cities. 

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

Experts at the 4th Edition of Rabies Awareness Summit Stress on Community Awareness Strategies and Standardised Treatment Protocols for Zero Deaths by 2030

dssenthil Oct 8, 2023
Uncategorized

Celebrating the Power of Education: Jaipuriar School in Navi Mumbai Joins Forces with Q&I to Elevate Learning Outcomes

dssenthil Oct 7, 2023
Uncategorized

Pinterest and Entravision Enter Into Global Partnership Deal

dssenthil Oct 7, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

Experts at the 4th Edition of Rabies Awareness Summit Stress on Community Awareness Strategies and Standardised Treatment Protocols for Zero Deaths by 2030

Uncategorized

Celebrating the Power of Education: Jaipuriar School in Navi Mumbai Joins Forces with Q&I to Elevate Learning Outcomes

Uncategorized

Pinterest and Entravision Enter Into Global Partnership Deal

Uncategorized

Symbiosis Skills and Professional University Concludes the 4th Convocation Ceremony

%d bloggers like this: