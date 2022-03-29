Amazon Smbhav Summit 2022 to Be Held on May 18th and 19th

Business Wire IndiaAmazon India today announced that it will host the third edition of ‘Amazon Smbhav’ on May 18th and 19th this year. The two-day virtual mega summit will bring together policy makers, eminent industry leaders, solution providers, startups and Amazon leadership for invigorating discussions on best ways to leverage technology to enable digitization and economic progress of lakhs of small local stores and businesses across India. The summit will feature keynotes, panel discussions, masterclasses and more on the significance of technology adoption across industries while focusing on key thrust areas like Social Empowerment & Enablement for Inclusive Economic Growth, Innovating for India & Creating Digital Infrastructure and more. The registrations for Amazon Smbhav 2022 are now open at amazon.in/smbhav.



A key highlight of the Amazon Smbhav every year are the annual ‘Amazon Smbhav Awards’ that recognize businesses, innovators and individuals who have made a significant progress in their respective areas and contributed towards building an Atmanirbhar Bharat. Last year, more than 1200 businesses, innovators and individuals applied for the Smbhav Awards across 11 categories. This year Smbhav Awards will feature 15 different categories to recognize path-breaking and disruptive business ideas.



Manish Tiwary, Country Manager, India Consumer Business, Amazon India says “We remain deeply committed to innovate for small business, especially to digitally enable small local stores and kirana shops. We are excited about bringing together a host of policy makers, well-known corporate leaders, successful modern entrepreneurs, young emerging business owners and Amazon leaders at Amazon Smbhav 2022 to discuss and debate on ideas that will enable India’s growth to a $1 trillion digital economy.”



The 2022 edition of Amazon Smbhav will be held on May 18th and 19th and for the first time, Amazon will take this further into the country with a series of regional summits across key cities.

