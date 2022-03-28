Aavas Financiers Ltd is Now Great Place to Work-Certified™

Business Wire IndiaThe Great Place to Work® Certification is a step towards building High Trust, High-Performance Culture that organizations around the globe aspire to achieve to enhance and endorse their Employer Brand.



Aavas Financiers is a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization in India from March, 2022 to March, 2023 certified by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The Trust Index© employee survey aims to understand employee experience on 5 dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie. The certification recognized Aavas Financier’s efforts towards building an organization of High-Trust and High-Performance Culture.



Over the years gone by, Aavas has pivoted into an organization of great repute through its path-breaking policies of inculcating a positive work culture among its employees. Keeping employees at the heart of the organization, at Aavas, walls of a typical corporate life have fallen, giving way to a friendly and more importantly, approachable atmosphere for teams at all levels. The culture here is moulded in a way that promotes work-life balance through ideal working hours. It takes pride in the concept of egalitarian rewards and recognition programme and wishes the employees to lead a balanced, fulfilling life and so, fixes the 7 O’clock deadline for the office closing hours. Consequently, they get to spend much more time with their families and return to work happier the next day. The organization credits its people and their acumen for its growth and continues to place a premium on their overall welfare, through employee-centric and CSR initiatives that help create an environment of trust.



Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions.

The Institute serves businesses, non-profits, and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.



“We are pleased to be Great Place to Work-Certified™. Our people define Aavas’ culture and together we have tried to pave the way of fostering an environment where people have mutual respect for each other. We will continue to strongly promote an inclusive, self-driven workplace for our people with open doors of communication, enabling seamless exchange of thoughts, ideas, and best practices. Reviving from the perils of the pandemic, the Great Place to Work® Certification is a testament to our efforts of building a happy and highly engaged workforce,” said Mr. Sushil Kumar Agarwal, CEO, Aavas Financiers.



In India, the institute partners with more than 1100 organizations annually across over 22 industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work FOR ALL™.



The Institute’s research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level in the organization. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a Great Place to Work FOR ALL and role model being ‘FOR ALL’ Leaders.

