To Contribute to the Earth Hour, Amazon India Commits to More Than 500 Hours of Lights off Across Its Buildings

Business Wire India

Amazon’s large-scale operations network and its corporate offices in India commit to energy conservation

Aims to spread awareness about the significance of energy conservation to lower the impact of climate change

Nearly 1300 Amazon employees, 1500+ Delivery Service Partners across 750+ cities have pledged to participate in this year’s Earth Hour initiative.



In its commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040, Amazon India today announced the company will ‘switch off’ lights across all its corporate offices and operations network across India, in support of this year’s Earth Hour. Through this initiative, Amazon India will contribute to a cumulative of 500 hours of electricity savings of ‘lights off’ across its buildings, during the Earth Hour between 8.30 – 9.30 PM on 26th March 2022. Amazon will join the global movement to spread awareness about the importance of energy conservation through collaborative action with its employees. Nearly 1300 Amazon employees have pledged to participate in this year’s Earth Hour initiative.



Amazon India’s 30+ Corporate and Customer support office spaces, Fulfilment Centres across 15 states, Sort Centres across 19 states, and a network of Amazon-owned and partner delivery stations will participate in this initiative. This commitment also extends beyond Amazon’s buildings and will see participation from close to 1500 Delivery Service Partner stations across 750+ cities and towns such as Arunmula, Leh, Kadi, Thiruvarur, and Champhai to name a few. This event aims to bring together Amazon India’s employees, associates, partners, and its ecosystem along with millions of people across the world to join in raising awareness about the rising concerns of climate change, energy conservation, and global warming.



Speaking on the occasion, Abhinav Singh, Director – India Customer Fulfilment, Supply Chain and Global Specialty Fulfilment, Amazon, said, “At Amazon, sustainability is a priority and we remain committed in our efforts to reduce our carbon footprint by building an energy-efficient supply chain. Each year, in support of the Earth Hour, our goal is to spread positive awareness and encourage sustainable practices across businesses to reduce the impact on the climate. With this initiative, Amazon India is leveraging its infrastructure to reiterate the importance of energy conservation during the Earth Hour. We thank our employees, associates, and partners who are joining us in switching off lights in their respective homes and workplaces in support of this movement.”

Amazon India’s multi-fold approach towards reducing its environmental impact across its operations includes clean energy generation. Reducing the dependency on conventional sources of energy, Amazon India has made significant investments in clean energy generation through solar panel installations on the rooftops of 10 large fulfilment centres and sortation sites in India. These investments are part of Amazon’s long-term goal to power its global infrastructure using 100% renewable energy. Amazon India has also invested in advanced building energy management systems that ensures lighting and climate controls are only used when and where the buildings are occupied. In 2020, Amazon announced that its fleet of delivery vehicles in the country will include 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2025. In 2022, Amazon and Global Optimism announced that more than 300 companies have now signed The Climate Pledge, and collectively aim to reduce greenhouse emissions and become net-zero by 2040.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...