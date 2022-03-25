Maveric Systems Advances to a Premier Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program

Business Wire IndiaMaveric Systems today announced its advancement to a Premier Partner in the ServiceNow Partner Program. As a Premier Partner, Maveric Systems delivers solution consulting, implementation, managed services, and platform development services for ServiceNow customers.



Maveric Systems provides global and regional banking leaders contextualized, BankTech solutions, across Digital Operations, Customer Experience, Connected Core and Regulatory Compliance. Maveric Systems is building a range of ServiceNow® solutions focused on Financial Services Operations, Risk & Compliance and Cross-enterprise low-code/no-code Banking solutions apps. Combined with Maveric’s extensive banking experience and domain led frameworks, these solutions will accelerate digital transformation journeys for retail banking, corporate banking and wealth management leaders.



Maveric Systems’ core capabilities in the ServiceNow Platform® include Customer Service Management (CSM), Governance, Risk & Compliance (GRC) and Creator Workflows. It has a dedicated Center of Excellence for ServiceNow and a pool of professionals comprising ITIL certified process experts, ServiceNow application developers, ServiceNow system administrators, and certified ServiceNow implementation specialists.



“Since joining the ServiceNow Partner Program in mid-2021, our team has been focused on scaling the competency and capability to support banking customers. Maveric Systems’ deep banking domain experience and transformation expertise, combined with ServiceNow’s industry-leading Financial Services solutions has allowed us to facilitate increased workflow automation and efficiency within Banks,” said Muraleedhar Ramapai, Executive Director at Maveric Systems. “Achieving Premier Partner Status demonstrates our commitment to ServiceNow, and we look forward to providing complete, scalable, and bespoke BankTech solutions to our customers. With ServiceNow’s digital workflow expertise, blending with Maveric’s deep domain and BankTech experience, we will provide solutions to accelerate Bank’s front/middle/back office digitization, which will in turn exponentially increase the speed of customer response.”



Maveric Systems’ transition to the Premier status recognizes achievements in the ServiceNow partner assessment methodology, which identifies the activities, accomplishments, and commitments that demonstrate Maveric Systems’ level of ServiceNow investment and go-to-market maturity.

