Cadiz CF Partners with LaLiga Football Schools India

LaLiga Club, Cadiz CF has partnered with LaLiga India’s focal grassroots development project, LaLiga Football Schools to adopt the TMC Turf Park centre in Thane, Maharashtra. The adoption of the centre will include Cadiz CF’s involvement in administration of the programme, which imparts technical training to youth and trainers, and further developmental engagement activities. The partnership was launched through an engagement initiative for the participants of the programme at Turf Park involving a tournament and a fun fiesta on 23rd March 2022.



Cadiz CF has been involved in projects in India since several years, recognising the passion and potential the market presents. Since 2018, a large scale scouting project was initiated by Cadiz CF for young aspiring footballers in the country to receive football training from top coaches in Spain. Three trials have been conducted so far, covering more than 22 cities to select students. Cadiz CF has also partnered with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) for the AIFF Masters programme which provides students with experiential learning opportunities.



Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India, said, “The synergies between the work we’re doing here in India and the values that Cadiz CF, which despite being a relatively small club from a smaller city is loved and supported all over Spain, holds are very strong. Our shared passion for developing the beautiful game and the appetite we see this country has for it are what makes them the perfect partners for the LaLiga Football Schools programme. We are very excited to see what we are able to create for our students at TMC Turf Park in Thane with Cadiz CF.”



Kike Pérez, International Director, Cadiz CF, said, “India has been a focus market for us at Cadiz CF since 3+ years now and everything we’ve learned about the sports and football culture and landscape so far has been beyond promising. The work LaLiga is doing, specially with the LaLiga Football Schools, is pivotal in developing football at a grassroots level and we’re elated to be involved in such a project.”



The LaLiga Football Schools Project was initiated in 2018 and since then has impacted 10,000+ students in the country. The programme, which is developed and administered by UEFA pro-licensed coaches from Spain, provides access to global football methodology and technical training to students aged between 9 to 15 years all over India. Furthermore, the programme is also designed to leave a deeper impact on the grassroots level through training of Indian football coaches and administrators of the programmes.

