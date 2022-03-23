Mavenir Wins Voice and Data Excellence Award in Best Network Software Category

Business Wire IndiaMavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, has won the Voice & Data Excellence Award in the category of ‘Network Software’ for Mavenir’s Converged Mobile and Packet Core Solution, part of the MAVcore portfolio.

The award recognizes the excellence in network software and Mavenir’s success in delivering cloud-native, fully virtualized, and fully containerized mobile core, that provides voice, data, video, messaging, and other core services in a software-driven approach.

Accepting the award on behalf of the company, Sanjay Bakaya, Country Head – India & Regional Vice President South Asia at Mavenir said, “We are honored to receive the Excellence Award from Voice & Data and are humbled by this recognition of our work in software for building 4G/5G networks. It gives us immense pleasure to share that most of this software is being designed, developed, tested and operated by Indians within India, to serve our Indian and global customers. I am sure this award will further motivate Indian engineering graduates to join the Mavenir family and work on cutting edge technology in network software.”

The MAVcore solutions portfolio includes Mavenir’s award-winning Converged Packet Core and leading VoLTE IMS and voice services and solutions: including VoLTE roaming and PCRF capability, and its leading-edge Converged Packet Core solution delivering a next-generation modernized data network. 5G is rapidly changing the old paradigms in voice communication, with 5G SA and Voice over New Radio (VoNR) services inspiring new, more advanced features. Mavenir delivers the 5G-enabled voice service (VoNR or Vo5G) and provides high-definition voice and video calls that allow Communication Service Providers (CSPs) to offer new features and a better user experience.

CSPs can leverage existing networks while making a flexible and cost-effective journey to 5G. CSPs can invest in a single infrastructure, purpose-built for any cloud, to run all core workloads with the flexibility to choose any standard hardware. This offers CSPs a strategic growth plan with minimal risk, unlimited scale, and greatly improved speed, security, and reliability.

This award is a testament that Mavenir’s cloud-native, software-driven approach future-proofs the architecture for its CSP customers, enabling the network to handle the demands of 5G and beyond.

