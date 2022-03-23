Andersen Global Expands Bangladeshi Coverage With Leading Law Firm A.S & Associates

Business Wire India

Andersen Global adds depth to its platform in Bangladesh through a Collaboration Agreement with law firm A.S & Associates, establishing a full suite of integrated tax and legal capabilities in the country.

With two offices in Dhaka and a branch office in Mymensingh, A.S & Associates offers full-service capabilities in banking and finance, litigation, energy, capital markets, international and commercial contracts, employment law, telecommunications, taxation, incorporation for foreign investments, structuring and restructuring including merger and acquisitions. The firm, recognized by Chambers & Partners, the Legal 500, Asialaw and IFLR1000, serves foreign and domestic clients, including major multinational organizations and Fortune 500 companies.

“Our professionals’ knowledge and a strong commitment to stewardship have contributed to our excellent client service as we aim to be a benchmark organization in our market,” Managing Partner Abu Saeed Ainul Bari said. “Our collaboration with Andersen Global further enhances our growth and service offerings globally as we continue to serve clients with seamless, best-in-class solutions.”

“Bangladesh is a growing market, and it is important that we collaborate with the highest-quality firms to offer our clients comprehensive solutions,” Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added. “We look forward to working closely together with Abu and his team. Our like-mindedness and synergy will allow us to gain a foothold in the market and position us for future growth as we continue to expand our platform in the region.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 10,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 334 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

