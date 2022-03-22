Kymeta Momentum Continues With Strong Financial Backing, Increased Global Market Adoption, and New u8 Product Names Unveiled

Business Wire India

Kymeta (www.kymetacorp.com), the communications company making mobile global, announced today the introduction of three new product brands for the u8 terminal including the Hawk TM u8, Goshawk TM u8, and Osprey TM u8. Along with unveiling the new Kymeta branding, the company announced the Osprey u8 product for the military is now shipping. In addition, the company introduced significantly lower pricing for the Hawk u8 that will open additional markets and vertical opportunities.

Among the Kymeta Product Family includes the Hawk ™ u8, the Goshawk ™ u8, and the Osprey ™ u8. (Graphic: Kymeta)

This follows last week’s news of $84 million in new financing for Kymeta to further evolve the company’s growth as it prepares to expand offerings for LEO and defense customers and evolve the u8 product line from the full Ka band into the Ku band in the future. In a landmark year for Kymeta, the company was also named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies and listed as number 5 on the 10 Most Innovative Space Companies of 2022 by Fast Company.

Through strong relationships with key partners including iDirect, Comtech, and Kratos to enable solutions that cross over multiple applications and groundbreaking trials with Intelsat and OneWeb that demonstrate future-proof capabilities including satellite-enabled 5G and interoperability with low Earth orbit (LEO) and geostationary (GEO) satellite constellations, Kymeta’s market momentum in the key areas of defense, government, public safety and commercial industries has continued to see significant interest from customers. Since the launch of its military-specific communications on the move terminal, the Osprey u8, there have been significant interest and acquisitions by multiple military branches with the Department of Defense (DoD) and other country Ministries of Defense.

“There is a great deal of excitement around Kymeta,” said Neville Meijers, Chief Strategy Officer at Kymeta. “This all builds up to our company vision; to revolutionize the way we work, live and interact anytime, anywhere, while on the move in a globally connected world. We’ve received a great deal of positive market interest as Kymeta continues to reach our business goals. Our continued growth, sales, and development of innovative products continue to position us as the leader in this space. We’ll be at SatShow all week and are excited to be announcing additional high-profile partnerships, so stay tuned.”

Visit the Kymeta team at SATELLITE 2022 in Washington D.C. from March 21-23 in meeting room #156 for an on-site meeting or to schedule a driving demonstration to see first-hand how Kymeta’s connectivity solutions can enhance lives by unlocking the potential for global satellite and cellular broadband communications while on the move.

About Kymeta

Kymeta is the leader in unlocking the potential of broadband satellite connectivity, combined with cellular networks, to satisfy the overwhelming demand for comms on the move and making mobile global. Kymeta’s satellite connectivity solutions offer unique, complete, and turnkey bundled solutions to the market based on best-in-class technologies and tailored customer-centric services that meet and exceed customer mission requirements. These solutions in tandem with the company’s flat-panel satellite antenna, the first of its kind, and Kymeta services provide revolutionary mobile connectivity on satellite and hybrid satellite-cellular networks to customers around the world. Backed by U.S. and international patents and licenses, the Kymeta terminal addresses the need for low-power, low-cost and high-throughput communication systems that have no moving parts. Kymeta makes connecting easy – for any vehicle, vessel, aircraft, or fixed platform.

Kymeta is a privately held company based in Redmond, Washington.

For more information, visit kymetacorp.com

