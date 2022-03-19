Mavenir Announces Business Communications portfolio

Business Wire India

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native software that runs on any cloud and transforms the way the world connects, today announces its complete Software as a Service (SaaS) based Business Communications portfolio, including customer engagement, business messaging, Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) and Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS).

Mavenir leverages its global expertise in mobile networks, its relationships with hundreds of CSPs, enterprises and partners, and its leadership in the mobile messaging space to provide a Business Communications portfolio that enables omni-channel customer experiences to businesses of all sizes. The MAVbiz portfolio includes the following solutions:







Mavenir Engage — Customer Engagement as a Service solution that combines multi-channel business messaging connectors (SMS, RCS, Apple Messages for Business, Google Business Messages) with business automations, chatbots, visual flow builder and campaign manager capabilities to enable conversational commerce capabilities for businesses of all sizes.







Mavenir CPaaS — A full set of programmable APIs and turnkey applications (Smart 2FA, Number Masking, Call Routing) that allow businesses and developers to integrate communication capabilities into business processes and applications.







Mavenir Connect — Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS) solution that delivers a powerful set of high-definition voice, video, messaging, and meetings capabilities to allow workers to collaborate with colleagues and connect with customers anywhere, anytime and on any device.







Mavenir Care — Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solution with omni-channel integrations, flexible and open APIs, business processes integrations (CRMs, AI platforms), visual IVR builder, and robust analytics and reporting.

“Gartner predicts that 80% of customer service organizations will abandon mobile apps in favor of messaging by 2025i,” said Jorgen Nilsson, President, Enterprise Connect Business, Mavenir. “As a leader in messaging, with 60% SMS market shareii and over 3 billion mobile messaging subscribers globally, Mavenir is unlocking the power of business messaging to create a superior customer experience, leveraging our messaging footprint, certification as an Apple Messages for Business MSP and other key ecosystem partnerships.”

Mavenir’s Business Communications Solutions are designed to fit the needs of businesses of all sizes, micro, small and medium businesses to large enterprises, and are brought to market through CSPs, Channels or SIs, which can apply their own brand to the solutions and leverage Mavenir’s professional services, white-label marketing collateral, business operations and partner ecosystem relationships for fast time-to-market and subscriber growth.

Mavenir’s solutions deliver omni-channel interactions in every aspect of business communications and enable businesses with an affordable and fast enablement of their digital presence. By combining these solutions businesses can:







Use Mavenir Engage chatbots and automations to offload repetitive tasks but leverage the human-in-the-loop (HITL) API to transfer messaging conversations to a representative using a Mavenir Care agent console







Use Mavenir CPaaS APIs to send calls or text conversations from a business website or application to an employee using a Mavenir Connect endpoint.







Transfer a customer call from the Mavenir Care agent console to another employee using a Mavenir Connect endpoint.







Deflect incoming calls from the Mavenir Care contact center to a Mavenir Engage chatbot during busy hours or when the business is closed.

Market dynamics are pointing towards omni-channel messaging in all aspects of business communication. 79% of consumers prefer live chats because they offer instant responsesiii and 53% of businesses saw an increase in workload due to the pandemiciv. Messaging increases productivity by allowing employees to handle multiple communications simultaneously.

Mavenir will be showcasing its Business Communications portfolio at Enterprise Connect 2022. Booth #1500 from March 21 to 24 in Orlando, Florida.

About Mavenir

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry’s only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world’s subscribers. www.mavenir.com

