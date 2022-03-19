InvestaX Secures Funding From Major Crypto Investment and Capital Markets Firms

Business Wire India

InvestaX, a leading MAS (Monetary Authority of Singapore) licensed digital securities platform, announces today that new strategic investors including Coinbase Ventures, Gate Ventures, Token Bay Capital, Sustainability Exchange Group (SEG), Global Blockchain Ventures, Startup-O, JST Capital, Baksh Capital, Thakral Corporation Ltd, Woodside Holdings Investment Management, and Balaji Srinivasan, have joined its Series A round.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316005446/en/

InvestaX Digital Securities Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)

Every significant expansion of the public markets can be tied to the introduction of new technologies but there has been a lack of innovation in the private markets up until now. Private market investments stand to be completely disrupted by the implementation of blockchain technologies and their interaction with digital assets.

According to industry data provider Preqin, alternative investments under management (AUM) across all asset classes for the period ending 2021 was US$13.3tn. AUM growth is expected to reach US$23tn by 2026.

CEO and co-founder Julian Kwan states: “We are excited to have a diverse strategic LP base join our latest funding round, which also proves that digital securities/security tokens are penetrating both sides of the crypto and capital markets. This is a testament to the team and our strategy and signals the convergence of digital assets, digital securities and security tokens, as well as new token assets including NFTs. InvestaX is built with an open architecture and believes in the power of a decentralized world of assets, this latest funding round further demonstrates our commitment to this and to collaborating with the leading companies across different segments of the industry.”

InvestaX builds key infrastructure connecting Centralized Finance (CeFi) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi) so you can buy, sell, trade, borrow or lend your private market assets, instantly, 24×7, across the world.

For all the latest sign up at www.investaX.io

InvestaX in 120 seconds

About InvestaX

Founded in 2015, InvestaX is a MAS licensed digital securities platform offering end-to-end solutions for the issuance, trading and custody of digital securities for private market assets. InvestaX uses blockchain technologies to develop leading technology-driven investment vehicles reducing costs, removing friction, increasing transparency and delivering secondary market trading in private capital markets.

InvestaX also runs the only IBF accreditation course on Blockchain and Capital Markets,

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316005446/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...