TYLin Launches New Brand to Unify Global Operations Under One Name

T.Y. Lin International, a globally recognized full-service infrastructure consulting firm, has unveiled a new brand strategy to unify its global operations. The unified brand will connect clients more effectively with TYLin’s multi-discipline global engineering resources to solve infrastructure challenges with innovative and technically advanced solutions at the regional and local levels.

Effective immediately, the company formerly known as T.Y. Lin International will go to market as TYLin. A redesigned logo, also part of the new brand strategy, represents the concept of “Connections” which is at the heart of the TYLin brand story. As a global engineering firm, TYLin connects clients with innovative thinking and global resources to solve their most important infrastructure challenges and enhance how people, places, and communities connect.

The story behind the development of the new TYLin brand and logo can be reviewed on the company’s new website www.TYLin.com.

Historically, TYLin has been recognized for its expertise in designing iconic bridges. Over the years, the company has established itself as a global leader providing engineering services and thought leadership to all segments of the built environment, including aviation, buildings, rail and transit, roads and highways, and water, in addition to bridges. TYLin’s strategic brand positioning highlights the company’s extensive knowledge and experience across all these sectors.

“The refreshed TYLin brand builds on the legacy of innovation created by our founder, Professor Tung-Yen (T.Y.) Lin, and the long-standing relationships we have with our clients around the world,” said Matthew Cummings, PE, TYLin President and Chief Executive Officer. “The rebranding signals our renewed commitment to connect our clients with the technical expertise, innovative thinking, and resources they need so that together we can continue to elevate the lives of people in the communities we serve. It will also foster unity within our firm, streamlining the processes for our employees to connect and collaborate with their global colleagues.”

The new TYLin brand is based on three key pillars: Approachable People who understand clients’ objectives and collaborate to provide seamless delivery of technological solutions through a lifecycle approach; Proven Capabilities and technical excellence; and access to Global Experience with innovative designs in advanced mobility infrastructure, smart buildings, and sustainable water solutions.

Since 1989, TYLin has been part of Dar Group, an international network of professional services firms comprising more than 17,000 staff in over 100 countries. TYLin, the lead brand within Dar’s Global Infrastructure (GI) Pillar, has 3,200 employees in 11 countries.

The strategy to unify the TYLin global brand is part of a phased, multi-year approach that will more closely align all TYLin offices and GI Pillar companies worldwide and facilitate access to global resources to support clients and provide enhanced career development opportunities for employees.

About TYLin:

Founded in 1954, TYLin is a globally recognized, full-service infrastructure consulting firm committed to providing innovative, cost-effective, constructible designs for the global infrastructure market. With 3,200 employees working in 65 offices throughout the Americas, Asia, and Europe, the firm provides support on projects of varying size and complexity. TYLin is a member of Dar Group, a global, privately-owned professional services group, and its industry-leading family of Global Infrastructure companies. For more information about the company, please visit www.tylin.com.

