OPEX® Promotions Reflect Expanding Warehouse Automation Operations and Next Generation Leadership

Business Wire India

OPEX Corporation, a global provider of innovative warehouse, document, and mail automation solutions, has announced the promotions of two key members of their leadership team to reflect company growth in the Warehouse Automation division.

OPEX automated warehouse systems help customers maximize warehouse space and manage peaks and demands without relying on additional labor. Scalable robots and automated warehouse systems optimize ecommerce fulfillment, micro-fulfillment, and reverse logistics to handle returns with speed and reduced labor.

“We continue to make great progress growing the company into a world-class organization,” said David Stevens, President and CEO of OPEX, which has been family owned and operated for more than 45 years. “As we expand, we rely on leaders who reflect our core values and ensure we provide next generation automation solutions to customers worldwide.”

Alex Stevens, President, Warehouse Automation

Alex Stevens has been promoted from Vice President to President of Warehouse Automation. An integral part of OPEX since 2010, Alex actively engages clients to identify solutions that solve their business challenges. He also leads the development process for new and innovative products and services.

With a deep knowledge of automation technologies, Alex has demonstrated forward-thinking leadership to spearhead many successful product concepts and designs that have led to the company’s trusted reputation in the worldwide Warehouse Automation space.

Alex was instrumental in the development of Perfect Pick®, an automated storage and retrieval system for ecommerce fulfillment and micro-fulfillment that reduces labor, keeps items secure, and efficiently utilizes warehouse space to increase throughput, reliability, and effectiveness.

Drew Stevens, Vice President, Global Business Development, Warehouse Automation

As the Vice President of Global Business Development for Warehouse Automation, Drew Stevens leads the team that provides innovative solutions to OPEX’s global customers and resellers. This newly established role reflects OPEX’s expanding global sales and operations, as well as Drew’s energetic leadership and expertise.

Most recently Director of Business Development for North America Warehouse Automation, Drew led his team to record sales levels in 2021. The business development team conducts extensive operational analyses to recommend customized automation solutions that meet individual customer needs.

Drew joined OPEX in 2014 as a Sales Support Specialist in the Document and Mail Automation business.

“Alex and Drew bring new energy and ideas to these important positions, just as they’ve done throughout their tenure at OPEX,” said David Stevens. “Together with our global team, I look forward to our company’s continued growth and success.”

About

OPEX Corporation is a global leader in Next Generation Automation, providing innovative, unique solutions for warehouse, document and mail automation. With headquarters in Moorestown, NJ—and facilities in Pennsauken, NJ; Plano, TX; France; Germany; Switzerland; the United Kingdom; and Australia—OPEX has more than 1,500 employees who are continuously reimagining and delivering customized, scalable technology solutions that solve the business challenges of today and the future. Learn more at OPEX.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220316005311/en/

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...