NTT and Schneider Electric Join Forces to Power IoT Environments with Private Wireless Network Trials

Combined capabilities from NTT and Schneider Electric enable a secure and on-premises end-to-end digital platform that supports different industries with the benefits of Private 5G for a comprehensive co-innovation approach.

Schneider Electric’s digital architecture will leverage critical use-cases to address immediate operational needs, while also driving sustainability ambitions with a secure and purpose-built private network.

NTT’s P5G solution will be trialled in Schneider’s Lexington, Kentucky facility with a roadmap for further expansion.

NTT Ltd. today announced its collaboration with Schneider Electric, the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, to deliver Private 5G (P5G) – an on-premise private network solution and digitization enabling platform that can dramatically advance digital solutions in the manufacturing environment. The long-standing partnership between NTT and Schneider Electric builds on existing joint strategic innovations that help clients achieve efficiency and sustainability goals with advanced digital processes within the Industry X sectors.

In early 2022, the P5G platform will be piloted at Schneider’s Lexington Smart Factory, the first of Schneider Electric’s U.S. plants to become a Smart Factory showcase site leveraging IoT connectivity, Edge analytics, and predictive analytics to drive energy efficiency and further sustainability goals. The P5G will power key use-cases that solve challenges around equipment availability, machine performance, and product quality. For example, the companies will integrate ‘machine vision’ capabilities (industrial cameras with specialized optics) into existing factory and warehouse automation systems, that identify faults as well as wear and tear for incident root cause in near real-time.

Through co-innovation, the solution will provide a model for operational integrity management that scales across a broad footprint of global factory environments to power Industry 4.0, enabling Network Edge platforms.

Additional P5G use-cases to be addressed include:

Unfettered connectivity for improved management of AGV devices across a factory footprint that yields more efficient and accurate workflow systems.

Machine vision application to detect anomalies in machine performance to ensure high performance, availability, and quality of product.

Augmented reality solutions that enable remote worker support for enhanced equipment maintenance and management and worker experience.

“With this strategic partnership, we are confident that NTT’s P5G solution will support Schneider Electric business and service level objectives with a powerful machine vision solution that solves for operational continuity and performance throughout the Lexington and Lincoln plant facilities,” said Shahid Ahmed, EVP New Ventures and Innovation at NTT. “Our P5G platform brings full-stack managed services, process workflow and IoT application integration capabilities that both addresses strategic objectives towards factory high performance and net zero carbon emission goals.”

“In partnering with NTT, Schneider Electric further extends its manufacturing expertise along with data center and network solutions to drive innovations for self-contained Edge Private 5G use-cases,” said Luc Rémont, Executive Vice President International Operations at Schneider Electric.

“Above and beyond superior security and control offered through this partnership, wireless networks offer superior benefits over a wired network from a sustainability perspective – smaller copper cabling footprint means minimizing energy usage and aligning to our net-zero carbon goals,” Rémont added.

To further the partnership, NTT will deploy its Private 5G services and data centers with Schneider Electric technologies, including a prefabricated data center to integrate and test its edge offerings using EcoStruxure™ solutions. This is expected to be 100% operative in Schneider Electric factories during the 2nd QTR 2022.

Schneider Electric’s prefabricated data centers help cloud and service providers scale quickly and efficiently while also meeting their sustainability goals. In addition to a 60% reduction in up time compared to traditional data centers, these prefabricated modular data centers are manufactured with sustainable construction methods and features that boost reliability, optimize operational energy savings, and leave a smaller environmental footprint.

About NTT Ltd.

NTT Ltd. is a leading, global technology services company. To help our clients achieve their digital transformation goals, we use our global capabilities, expertise, and full-stack technology services delivered through our integrated services platform. As their long-term strategic partner, we help them enhance customer and employee experience, transform their cloud strategy, modernize their networks and strengthen their cybersecurity. And across their transformation priorities, we automate their business processes and IT, drawing insights and analytics from their core business data. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 50,000 people across 57 countries, trading in 73 countries and delivering services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future. Visit us at services.global.ntt

About Schneider Electric

Schneider’s purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On. Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency. We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure, and industries. We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive, and Empowered values.

