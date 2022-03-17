Eagle Eye Networks Targets Smart Cities, Education, Public Safety to Fuel India Expansion

Business Wire India

Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance and artificial intelligence, today announced its 2022 expansion plans in India will focus on the country’s tech-savvy industries, smart cities, education, and public safety.

Headquartered in the U.S., with customers around the world, Eagle Eye began its expansion in India in 2021 when it acquired artificial intelligence (AI) leader Uncanny Vision, based here in Bangalore. Since that time, Eagle Eye has doubled the size of its sales staff with the goal of building a sales organization with exceptional technical knowledge, vertical experience, and deep expertise in the local market. The company is also expanding its India engineering team as part of its broader goal to increase innovation, development velocity, and the breadth of applications supported. The team will focus on product development, research and design as well as data science and machine learning.

“India has a fast growing economy; its businesses see the benefits of cloud video surveillance leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to improve operations and security,” said Dean Drako, Eagle Eye Networks CEO. “Backed by a global organization, the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) is the perfect match for India’s cities, educational institutions and growing businesses, providing an open, flexible and powerful system that will meet their current and future needs.”

