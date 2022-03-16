The LYCRA Company Announces Settlement in Latest Patent Infringement Cases

Business Wire India

The LYCRA Company, a global leader in developing innovative fiber and technology solutions for the textile and apparel industry, today announced a settlement related to its ongoing global efforts to protect its intellectual property (IP), including patents and trademarks, from infringement worldwide.

The Jiangsu Authority in China recently mediated a lawsuit initiated by The LYCRA Company against four companies found to be infringing on its dual core patents for denim.

“The cases for infringement have been decided,” said Bridget Sciamanna, general counsel, The LYCRA Company. “In consideration of dropping charges against all the companies involved, a financial settlement has been reached for an undisclosed amount. In addition, these companies have agreed to cease infringing on our patents.”

About The LYCRA Company

The LYCRA Company innovates and produces fiber and technology solutions for the apparel and personal care industries. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, The LYCRA Company is recognized worldwide for its innovative products, technical expertise, sustainable solutions, and unmatched marketing support. The LYCRA Company owns leading consumer and trade brands: LYCRA®, LYCRA HyFit®, LYCRA® T400®, COOLMAX®, THERMOLITE®, ELASPAN®, SUPPLEX®, and TACTEL®. The LYCRA Company’s legacy stretches back to 1958 with the invention of the original spandex yarn, LYCRA® fiber. Today, The LYCRA Company focuses on adding value to its customers’ products by developing unique innovations designed to meet the consumer’s need for comfort and lasting performance. For more information, visit www.thelycracompany.com.

LYCRA® is a trademark of The LYCRA Company.

