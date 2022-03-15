Transphorm and TDK-Lambda Announce Expansion of AC-DC GaN Power Module Family

Business Wire India

12V and 48V 500 W PSUs Mark Second and Third Products in TDK’s High Efficiency PFH Series

GaN Devices Deliver 38% Power Density Increase Over Silicon-Based Solutions

Transphorm, Inc. (Nasdaq: TGAN)—a pioneer in and global supplier of high reliability, high performance gallium nitride (GaN) power conversion products—today confirmed that leading power supply manufacturer TDK-Lambda, a group company of TDK, has expanded its GaN-based PFH500F product line. The PFH500F-12 and PFH500F-48 are the second and third modules in TDK’s series of 500-watt AC-DC power supplies. Respectively, they offer 12V and 48V power outputs. As with their predecessor, the GaN-based 28V PFH500F-28, these latest supplies deliver various GaN benefits to end applications including a six percent efficiency increase in a 13 percent smaller device package. Combined, these advantages yield a 38 percent power density improvement when compared to the PFE500SA-12 and PFE500SA-48, TDK-Lambda’s incumbent silicon-based 12V and 48V modules.

The PFH500F series uses 72 mΩ, 8×8 PQFN GaN FETs (TP65H070LDG) from Transphorm. These power transistors’ high power density enabled TDK to cool the GaN power supplies via thin baseplates. In turn, TDK was able to produce a leaner, tightly contained power module capable of supporting a wide variety of broad industrial applications operating in harsh environments. Such applications include commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) power supplies, custom fanless power supplies, 5G communication, laser, digital signage/displays, signaling, and more.

The 12V and 48V PFH500F modules were designed by the TDK-Lambda Americas Dallas, TX team and deploy a bridgeless totem pole PFC configuration. While the flagship 28V GaN power supply took about three plus years to design, TDK’s engineering team was able to adapt its learning to produce these latest models in a year.

“TDK’s decision to launch the PFH500F product line as a GaN line was the result of carefully considering what our customers want and need,” said Jin He, Vice President of Engineering at TDK-Lambda Americas. “And, what our customers require are reliable power systems for use in rugged applications that can’t afford to fail. By using Transphorm’s GaN, we are able to confidently deliver that in increasingly smaller, higher performing PSUs that can also inspire end system innovation.”

TDK-Lambda’s PFH500F-12 and PFH500F-48 power modules deliver the following advantages when compared to the silicon-based PFE500SA-12 and PFE500SA-48:

Power efficiency: 92% equaling a 6% percent increase

Power density: > 100W/in^3 equaling a 38% increase

PMBus™ monitoring and programming (read/write)

Board Size reduction: From 116.8 x 61 (mm) to 101.6 x 61 (mm) equaling a 13% reduction

Reduced size of external capacitive components

The PFH500F Series of modules will be on display later this month in Transphorm’s Booth 825 at APEC 2022 in Houston, Texas.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately “Attracting Tomorrow.” It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK’s comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2021, TDK posted total sales of USD 13.3 billion and employed about 129,000 people worldwide.

About TDK-Lambda Corporation

TDK-Lambda Corporation is a trusted, innovative leader and global supplier of highly reliable power conversion products for industrial and medical equipment worldwide. TDK-Lambda Corporation is aligned for fast responses to any customer need with R&D, manufacturing, sales and service locations in five key geographic regions, namely Japan, EMEA, Americas, China and ASEAN.

For more details, please pay a visit to www.jp.lambda.tdk.com/en/.

About Transphorm, Inc.

Transphorm, Inc., a global leader in the GaN revolution, designs and manufactures high performance and high reliability GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. Having one of the largest Power GaN IP portfolios of more than 1,000 owned or licensed patents, Transphorm produces the industry’s first JEDEC and AEC-Q101 qualified high voltage GaN semiconductor devices. Transphorm’s vertically integrated device business model allows for innovation at every development stage: design, fabrication, device, and application support. Transphorm’s innovations are moving power electronics beyond the limitations of silicon to achieve over 99% efficiency, 40% more power density and 20% lower system cost. Transphorm is headquartered in Goleta, California and has manufacturing operations in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. For more information, please visit www.transphormusa.com. Follow us on Twitter @transphormusa and WeChat @ Transphorm_GaN.

