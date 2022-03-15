HIT’s First Phase of Placement Drive Concluded With 75+ Companies Recruiting Students

Business Wire IndiaThe most exuberantly expected Campus Placement drive – 2022 of the Himalayan Institute of Technology, Dehradun has been successfully started for the 2022 batch final year students before the end of this academic year 2021-2022. Campus placements are like board examinations, getting placed in a reputed organization before the closure of graduation is a dream for every student, HIT supports their students in achieving the same. For this academic year, HIT DOON expects 150+ reputed organizations to approach them for hiring applicants in various job roles for their organization preferably Sales, Marketing, IT technical, Agriculture, Hotel Management, and so on.



The Placement cell of the Himalayan Institute of Technology, a premier institution in Dehradun, had stated that the 2022 campus placement drive would be a huge opening for their students to get placed in diverse working forums. It came to light that the first phase of this placement drive had begun with the interview process of companies like Wipro, TCS, Jaypee Greens, ICICI Prudential, etc. These companies hired more than 50 skilled candidates till now for the role of Marketing, HR, Technical Rectuters, etc. The candidates are currently progressing in their 6th semester of graduation from the HIT Dehradun. Inclusive of the recent drive handled by ICICI Prudential, the team is expecting the regular recruiters of HIT DOON to be part of the first phase of the placement drive 2022 which include Microsoft, India Mart, Colabra, Dabar, Coca-cola, Taj, TCS, JW Marriot, Hyatt, etc.



The industry relations team of the HIT Dehradun listed out the name of a few recruiters who are offering good job roles with better remuneration for the candidates which include, Byju’s offering 10 LPA, Skolar offering 8 LPA, Intellipaat offering 9 LPA, Planetspark offering 7 LPA, and more. Out of the 60 plus companies which are about to conduct their interview process 15 Plus recruiters are hiring students from HIT DOON for the first time. The Placement officer of HIT Dehradun says that for this academic year the remuneration offered for Sales and Marketing applicants has been doubly increased compared to the previous year. Also, the offerings for Sales, Marketing, Hotel Management, IT technical, and IT consulting are at their peak as 40 plus companies are heading for hiring candidates for the above-mentioned domains. As per the placement statistics shared by the Placement cell, it was known that the number of placed students would increase 35% more compared to the previous year.



The students of the Himalayan Institute of Technology, Dehradun who got placed in ICICI Prudential Wipro, TCS, Jaypee Greens, etc. thanked their Placement team for the support and resources provided by them for uplifting their skills in diverse forums like aptitude, communication, and interpersonal development. They also exclaimed their gratitude to the HIT management for developing a sense of awareness about their careers and boosting their confidence and mental strength to succeed in the interview process. The Placement Director of HIT DOON revealed that the real phase of this campus placement drive had not yet started as the tier one industries offering a huge sum of 6 LPA to 15 LPA is about to start its process in the upcoming weeks this developed hope and spark of enthusiasm among the HIT learners.

