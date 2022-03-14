Press Release India

Press Release Distribution powered by Business Wire India (BWI)

Uncategorized

Impetus Technologies Opens Offices in Pune and Hyderabad, Hiring 2500+ Employees

By Mar 14, 2022

Business Wire IndiaAs part of the growth strategy, Impetus Technologies India Pvt. Ltd. has announced to open its research and development centers in Pune and Hyderabad.

The company is growing fast and is expected to add more than 2500 people across India in 2022. Impetus is targeting to hire 2000+ experienced cloud and data engineering professionals across levels and 500+ fresh engineers.

Senior Vice President, Operations and Human Empowerment, Sanjeev Agrawal, said “We are well placed to attract top talent as we have reputation as an expert in big data and cloud. In addition, people are aware of our work culture, people practices and growth we provide to their careers. Impetus is growing rapidly, and these new facilities will help us accelerate our growth further.”

The company already has its offices in NOIDA, Gurugram, Bengaluru and Indore. Headquartered in Las Gatos, USA, Impetus also has its office in Canada also.

By

Related Post

Uncategorized

Digikore Studios Raises Rs. 8,22,16,800 from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO – Anchor Book Fully Subscribed

dssenthil Sep 23, 2023
Uncategorized

SLB Announces Third-Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

dssenthil Sep 23, 2023
Uncategorized

Equity International’s Portfolio Company, SAMHI Hotels Limited, Completes its IPO

dssenthil Sep 23, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Uncategorized

Digikore Studios Raises Rs. 8,22,16,800 from Anchor Investors Ahead of IPO – Anchor Book Fully Subscribed

Uncategorized

SLB Announces Third-Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Uncategorized

Equity International’s Portfolio Company, SAMHI Hotels Limited, Completes its IPO

Uncategorized

Global Press Conference on Discovering Changjiang Civilization Through Culture, Ecology and Transportation Was Successfully Held in Hefei, East China’s Anhui Province

%d bloggers like this: