Formula 1 Partners With Lenovo to Bring Its Cutting-Edge Technology to Its Operations

Business Wire India

Formula 1 and Lenovo announced today that Lenovo is an Official Partner ahead of the upcoming 2022 season. The multi-year deal will see Lenovo’s cutting-edge technology used across Formula 1’s operations as it continues to bring the highest-level of racing and entertainment to its worldwide fanbase. As global leaders in their respective fields, Formula 1 and Lenovo want to push the boundaries of what’s possible when combining sports with advanced technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005287/en/

Formula 1 will leverage Lenovo’s cutting-edge technology in its operations on and off the track. (Photo: Business Wire)

Over the next few years, the partnership will involve Lenovo’s technology being used across the Formula 1 organization, both back at its base and at races. Lenovo’s hardware devices, as well as High Performance Computing and server solutions will be increasingly integrated throughout the organisation’s operations. From running powerful on-premises data collection solutions to producing higher quality content and supporting broadcast applications, the Formula 1 and Lenovo collaboration will result in a better experience for fans.

The partnership will drive global visibility of Lenovo, showcasing Lenovo’s capabilities on a global scale and integrating industry-leading hardware technology at the heart of Formula 1. It plans to leverage Lenovo’s extensive selection of premium hardware as well as innovative next-generation technology such as augmented and virtual reality, as F1 continues to connect fans with the sport in new and more engaging ways.

Earlier this year, F1announced that it has extended its commitment to create employment and education opportunities for underrepresented groups, in the form of ten engineering scholarships each year through to 2025. Lenovo is also focused on diversity and inclusion and removing barriers, and through the partnership will work with F1 on projects related to this important area.

Stefano Domenicali, President & CEO of Formula 1, said:

“As we prepare for our record-breaking season, it is exciting to welcome Lenovo to the team and for us to join forces with a global leader in technology. Like everything in Formula 1, precision and detail are everything, and Lenovo will be at the forefront of providing their experience and innovative technologies to our operations throughout the season. Our fans expect the best from everything we do, and Lenovo is the perfect partner in terms of its premium hardware offerings. We are entering a new era of our sport and we’re committed to delivering a high-quality experience for our dedicated followers around the world.”

Yang Yuanqing, Chairman & CEO of Lenovo, said:

“We are proud to announce our new global partnership with Formula 1, the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, to engage half a billion fans all over the world with exciting, innovative experiences. This partnership is based on our shared passion for innovation, performance, and the winning spirit. Together Lenovo and Formula 1 will push the limits of technology to help shape a faster, smarter, and more sustainable future.”

Luca Rossi, President of Intelligent Devices Group, Lenovo, said:

“Partnering with Formula 1 to deploy Lenovo’s smarter solutions across the organization, from base operations to the stunning excitement of the Grands Prix, will help push the boundaries of what is possible and transform the racing experience. Formula 1 is focused on its digital transformation and continuing to surprise and delight its fans. Lenovo’s portfolio of hardware, services and solutions will be key to helping Formula 1 create new ways for fans around the world to experience the same thrills you’d experience track side.”

About Formula 1®

Formula 1® racing began in 1950 and is the world’s most prestigious motor racing competition, as well as the world’s most popular annual sporting series. Formula One World Championship Limited is part of Formula 1® and holds the exclusive commercial rights to the FIA Formula One World Championship™. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. The F1 logo, F1 FORMULA 1 logo, FORMULA 1, F1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, GRAND PRIX, PADDOCK CLUB and related marks are trademarks of Formula One Licensing BV, a Formula 1 company. All rights reserved.

About Lenovo

Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) is a US$60 billion revenue Fortune Global 500 company serving customers in 180 markets around the world. Focused on a bold vision to deliver smarter technology for all, we are developing world-changing technologies that power (through devices and infrastructure) and empower (through solutions, services and software) millions of customers every day and together create a more inclusive, trustworthy and sustainable digital society for everyone, everywhere. To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

LENOVO is a trademark of Lenovo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220310005287/en/

Share this:

X



Like this: Like Loading...